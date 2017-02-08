Getting ready for school in the Tweed

Payton, Tahlia, Josh and Dakota are ready to learn at Pacific Coast Christian School.

AS students across the Tweed got ready for another school year, the Pacific Coast Christian School welcomed 140 new students from K-12.

Pacific Coast Christian School marketing coordinator Eve Krahe said with the increase in students, the school has hired 20 new teachers and aides for the school year.

"We had two Kindergarten classes so there's another teacher there, then extra teachers in the high school and then for each of the Hope School classes there's always a teacher and two aides in each room,” Ms Krahe said.

"There's a higher ratio of adults to students in (for kindergarten).”

The school also provides a an extra learning facility for children with autism called the Hope School.

Hope School students Jackson, Caylem, Harrison, Daniel and Lochie look forward to the year ahead at Pacific Coast Christian School. Aisling Brennan

Ms Krahe said the Hoped School has doubled its enrolment for this year.

"For the Hope School last year we only had two classes with 16 students but this year we have two junior school and two senior school classes,” Ms Krahe said.

The school has taken steps to ensure students with special needs have extra care by opening a new facility called The Hub.

"When I studied teaching 10 years ago they said there would be an increase in special needs kids but it has turned out over that time that about 20 percent of students are special needs,” Ms Krahe said.

"The Hub is a specialist space. This space is to look after students with special needs, maybe they're not diagnosed.”