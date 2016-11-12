25°
News

Giants plot a return to NRRRL action in 2017

Daniel McKenzie
| 12th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
MULLUM RETURNING?: Dan Molenaar (centre) playing for Mullumbimby against Marist Brothers.
MULLUM RETURNING?: Dan Molenaar (centre) playing for Mullumbimby against Marist Brothers. Stuart Turner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BRING back the Mullumbimby Giants.

That's the aim of a sub-committee gunning to return the proud club to Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) football in 2017.

Sub-committee member and former Giants' coach, Steve Butler, said the group had formed under the licensed Mullumbimby Leagues Club committee to get the rugby league club back up and running.

"It's not that long ago we had our 100th centenary ball and announced our team of the century and four years later we're gone,” Butler said.

"It's really hard to cop, so a few of us got together to form the sub-committee and the leagues club said they'd support us.”

This year signalled the first year in 108 where Mullumbimby didn't field a senior football side.

The writing had been on the wall with the club progressively struggling for numbers.

"It just got to a point where we didn't have the player strength,” Butler said.

"We had been hanging in, but we weren't able to field a team.”

While Butler admits that numbers' issue still needs addressing, sitting out for a second consecutive season was simply not an option.

"We need to be back in football. It's been a lifeblood for a long time and back when we had real success, we had huge crowds and Mullum' people love their rugby league,” he said.

The Giants have appointed former Gold Coast Titans' under-20 Sam Martin as coach, with former player Dan Molenaar returning as chairman.

The group held a meet and greet at Les Donnelly Oval last night to gauge interest from players, sponsors and supporters, before taking their case to the NRRRL's annual general meeting this week.

Butler said the sub-committee was determined to move forward with full plans for a return in 2017.

He said the aim was to gather a minimum of 30 to 40 senior players and a minimum of 20 under-18s.

"Hopefully we can get rugby league back into Mullum'. That's what we're all about and that's what we're trying to do,” Butler said.

"If we don't, it won't be through lack of trying.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  gold coast titans les donnelly oval mullumbimby giants mullumbimby leagues club northern rivers regional rugby league sub-committee member steve butler

Giants plot a return to NRRRL action in 2017

Giants plot a return to NRRRL action in 2017

Mullumbimby form foundation for future return.

Juniors ready for swimming's State of Origin

Twin Towns Swim Club members Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9, getting some practice in ahead of today's Twin Towns Mini-Maxi swimming championships.

Swimmers converge on Tweed

Capturing the ethereal from behind the lens

BEHIND THE LENS: With a 5"x 4" Speed Graphic camera staffing for the Cessnock Eagle newspaper in 1960. Ken's fingernails are stained by darkroom chemicals.

At the age of just 8, Kenneth Ball was given his first camera

Clock ticks as Foley urges Baird to repeal greyhound ban

President of Grafton Greyhound Club John Corrigan with his dog Hummin Gun at the racetrack after Premier Mike Baird announced a reversal on his ban of greyhound racing.

'This government is trying to con us'

Local Partners

4 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Diary: Bilambil Fair and other happenings

CRAZY FUN: Bilambil Primary School captain Ella Parkes, vice captain Kate Butler and deputy principal Jarrod Menin, getting ready for Saturday's Community Fair Day. It is only the second fair the school has hosted with the last one in 2014 attracting more than 4000 people.There will be food and market stalls, an animal farm, rides, showbags, face painting, and much more. Open from 10am-3pm, entry free.

Diary: What's on around Tweed

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

LEONARD Cohen was suffering from cancer when he died, according to David Remncik who interviewed the musician in the summer.

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Beachside Hideaway

642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 2 2 2 Contact Agent

- true hideaway private & secluded - prime beachside location, 607sqm block - 2 bedrooms and main living upstairs - filtered ocean views & revitalising...

Value Packed Coolangatta Living!!

3 Kent Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $699,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 12th NOVEMBER FROM 3:30 to 4:00pm QLD TIME This is an opportunity to own a piece of Coolangatta where houses are a rare commodity. ...

Immaculate Unit in an Ultra Convenient Location

3/25 Lloyd Street, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Enjoying a great position within walking distance of the Tweed River, shops, parks, Schools and local clubs this low maintenance unit has so much to offer.

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Single Level Duplex With Large Fenced Yard

1/35 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

This duplex has a solid brick construction on a flat block in a very convenient location. Enjoy the open plan living, two bedrooms, bathroom and separate...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Stylish Home with Picturesque Views Across the Tweed River

2/100 Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

Town House 3 2 2 $485,000

This large two storey home is located in a well maintained complex opposite the stunning Tweed River. Enjoy picturesque views across the pristine river from...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Exquisite riverside dual living

9A and 9B, Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

See inside 9A/9B Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!