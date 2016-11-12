Giants plot a return to NRRRL action in 2017

BRING back the Mullumbimby Giants.

That's the aim of a sub-committee gunning to return the proud club to Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) football in 2017.

Sub-committee member and former Giants' coach, Steve Butler, said the group had formed under the licensed Mullumbimby Leagues Club committee to get the rugby league club back up and running.

"It's not that long ago we had our 100th centenary ball and announced our team of the century and four years later we're gone,” Butler said.

"It's really hard to cop, so a few of us got together to form the sub-committee and the leagues club said they'd support us.”

This year signalled the first year in 108 where Mullumbimby didn't field a senior football side.

The writing had been on the wall with the club progressively struggling for numbers.

"It just got to a point where we didn't have the player strength,” Butler said.

"We had been hanging in, but we weren't able to field a team.”

While Butler admits that numbers' issue still needs addressing, sitting out for a second consecutive season was simply not an option.

"We need to be back in football. It's been a lifeblood for a long time and back when we had real success, we had huge crowds and Mullum' people love their rugby league,” he said.

The Giants have appointed former Gold Coast Titans' under-20 Sam Martin as coach, with former player Dan Molenaar returning as chairman.

The group held a meet and greet at Les Donnelly Oval last night to gauge interest from players, sponsors and supporters, before taking their case to the NRRRL's annual general meeting this week.

Butler said the sub-committee was determined to move forward with full plans for a return in 2017.

He said the aim was to gather a minimum of 30 to 40 senior players and a minimum of 20 under-18s.

"Hopefully we can get rugby league back into Mullum'. That's what we're all about and that's what we're trying to do,” Butler said.

"If we don't, it won't be through lack of trying.”