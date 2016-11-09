25°
Gig Guide: Get ready to party in the Tweed

Karen Hall | 9th Nov 2016 11:00 AM
Marshall Okell will play The Riverview Hotel on Friday at 7.30pm.
Marshall Okell will play The Riverview Hotel on Friday at 7.30pm. Contributed

THURSDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Scott Whatman 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Jason Delphin 6.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Hinton 6pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Wayne Vitali 4pm, Remedy 7.30pm　

FRIDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Dave Callan 8pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Red Cherries Trio 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy Duo 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Abandoned 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Totum 6pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Deana Peher + Doubleshot 4pm, Les Wilson's Swing Force Big Band 7pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Bella Marie 8.30pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Sprout 5.30pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Mr Troy 6pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Josh Boyd 6pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm, J Bar: Jason Delphin 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James Canning 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mescalito Blues 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Brett Gannon 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Andy Penney 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Mouse 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Marshall O'Kel 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Bradley Stone 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Holly Major 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 11am, Smooth & Groove Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 9.30am, Sue Reid - Breezes Bar Pianist 12.30pm, Danielle Coullet presents Sharon Rowntree 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Jessica Cutsworth 4pm, Triplickit Duo 5pm, Remedy 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Bill Jacobi 5pm

SATURDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Adrenaline 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Super Natural 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Dirty River Duo 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Sally Sa Duo 6pm
  • Club Banora - Little Stevie & The Tailfins 8pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Eureka Funk 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soniiq 7pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm; J Bar: Chris Hutchinson 8.30pm, DJ Brent 12.30am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James Canning 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Preloves 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Archie Rye Duo 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Terry Murphy 6pm
  • Saltbar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Rockks 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Jesse Morris 2pm, Rosie Miss Chief 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Gemini 6.30pm
  • Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Red Cherries Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Freeway Duo 5pm, Remedy 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 5pm

SUNDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Swizzle 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - The Triple J's 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Toucan Twango 11.30am, Steve Lovelight 2pm, Danielle Goullet Presents Fortunato 3.15pm, Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Rockks 4pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Scotty Mac 2pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC- Gregg Peterson 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Mason Rack 4pm
  • Helm Bar - The Accidents 4pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Jason Mcgregor 2pm, Sally Sa 6.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fozzy Bear 3pm
  • Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Rockin Ron 5.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Brad Buckley 3pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club 12pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Future Native Duo 1pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Paul Mulqueen 12.30pm, Two and a Half Men 4pm, Remedy 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Jeff Camilleri 2.30pm

MONDAY

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Tony McGuinness 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  tweed gig guide whats on around tweed

Tweed Gig Guide, Nov 10-13

