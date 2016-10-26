27°
Gig Guide: Get your dancing shoes on

Karen Hall | 26th Oct 2016 2:57 PM
Dan Hannaford.
Dan Hannaford.

THURSDAY

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm

Chinderah Tavern - Jason Delphin 6.30pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Hinton 6pm

Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Mark Aitken 6.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Benny Nelson 4pm, Akinga 7.30pm

FRIDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Ben Lomas 8pm; Paradise Showroom: Gold Coast Jazz and Blues presents A Night in New Orleans 7.30pm

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Cher/ ABBA Experience 7.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Midnight Groove 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Benno 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Gregg Peterson 6pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Greg and Laura Doolan 4pm, Triplickit Duo 7pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jock Barnes 8.30pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Martin Way 5.30pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Jon Bradley 6pm

Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Kulaz 7pm; Soundlounge: The lamplights 8.30pm

Helm Bar - Paul Atkins 6pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Shane Wilkie 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm, J Bar: Reece Freeman 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Peter Cockerill 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Benny D Williams 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Chris Cook 7.30pm

North Kirra SLSC - Andy Penney 6pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Mr Troy 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Mescalito Blues 7.30pm

Saltbar - DJ Jake 8.30pm

Seagulls - Inexcess 8pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am, Sur Reid Band 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Lucy Mackintosh 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Emily Champ 3.45pm, Remedy Duo 5pm, Akinga 9pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Cory Hargreaves 5pm

SATURDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kaffene 7pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf & Cub 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Off The Leash 7pm

Chinderah Tavern - The Real Jarrah 6pm

Club Banora - Dance On 8pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Ben Amor 8.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Deck Acoustics: Ella Fence 3pm

Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Mick Danby 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm; J Bar: Jason Delphin 8.30pm, DJ Nik 12.30am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - High Tide Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Dirt Music Preachers 4.30pm

Saltbar - Trace Band 8.30pm

Seagulls - Benno and Scoot 8pm

Sheoak Shack - Phil & Tilly Music 2pm, Shem Reggae 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Living in the 70's - Skyhooks Tribute 8pm

Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Floor Burners 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Delish with George Harvey 5pm, Akinga 9pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Two and a Half Men 5pm

SUNDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tracey Vaughan Duo 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf 2pm

Club Banora - Toucan Twango 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents Pommie Song and Comedy with Steve Hill 3.15pm, Davo 5pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Lisa Hunt 2.30pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Occa Rock 4pm

Coolangatta Surf Club - Eugene Ellison 2pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC- Eureka Funk 4pm

Currumbin RSL - Rockks 1.30pm

Currumbin SLSC - Big Bad Blues Band 4pm

Helm Bar - The Hodads 4pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Dean Gray 2pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Active Radio Band 3pm

Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm

North Kirra SLSC - Average Joes Duo 1pm

Riverview Hotel - Dan Hannaford 3pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Pink Zinc 1pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Michael King 2.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Smooth & Sassy 12.30pm, Mat Stokes 4pm, Akinga 9pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Body & Soul Duo 2.30pm

MONDAY

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Robbie Rosenlund 12pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Lonewolf 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

