Gig Guide: Sep 29 - Oct 3

Karen Hall | 29th Sep 2016 3:48 PM
Bill Jacobi is playing Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on Saturday.
Bill Jacobi is playing Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on Saturday. Contributed

THURSDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - John Taylor 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, The Influence 4pm, The Hippos 7.30pm 　

FRIDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Ashley Fils-Aime 8pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Zookeepers 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blonde Chocolate 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Pigeon Boys 7pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Greg and Laura Doolan, Slique Trio 7pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Harry Nichols 8.30pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Denis Warren 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Elephant Rock 7pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Mark Divola 6pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Jason Mcgregor 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm, J Bar: Russ Walker 8.30pm, Brett Gannon 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Simon Meola 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mr Troy 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Brook Chivell 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Rick Barron 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Scott Day-Vee 7.30pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Taso 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Terrina 11am, Kaffene Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Anne- Marie Lloyd 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Harry Hart 4pm, Benny Nelson 5pm, The Hippos 9pm; Showroom: Chocolate Starfish Presents Bat out of Hell 8.30pm

ROCK 'N ROLL: Cavo and the Pigeon Boy will play Cabarita Beach Sports Club on Friday from 7pm. Contributed

SATURDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Paradise Showroom - Doll 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Old Skool 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Bobby Darin Show 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Living in the 70's Classic Rock Tribute Show 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Catfish and the Deejays 7.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Stephen Ward 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The Anchormen 7pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Bill Jacobi
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mick Medew and the Mesmerisers 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Sweet Mixjah 4.30pm
  • Seagulls - Jason Delphin Duo 7.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Big Band Well Swung Daddies 2.30pm, Cabaret Dance Night with the Sue Reid Band and The Devine Miss M (Anne Marie Lloyd)
  • Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Facin The Crowd 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Mark Divola Duo 5pm, The Hippos 9pm

SUNDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth & Groove 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Jason Towers 2pm
  • Club Banora - Toucan Twango 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents The Biggest Blondes In The Business 3.15pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 4pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Live Entertainment from 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Kaffene 1.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Gavin Doniger 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Wordplay 2pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Rush Hour 1.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracey Vaughan 2.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Rob Keith 12.30pm, Green Sinatras 4pm, The Hippos 7.30pm

MONDAY

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Wayne Vitali 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
