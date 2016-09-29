Gig Guide: Sep 29 - Oct 3

THURSDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - John Taylor 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, The Influence 4pm, The Hippos 7.30pm
FRIDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Ashley Fils-Aime 8pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Zookeepers 7.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blonde Chocolate 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Pigeon Boys 7pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Greg and Laura Doolan, Slique Trio 7pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Harry Nichols 8.30pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Denis Warren 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Elephant Rock 7pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Mark Divola 6pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Jason Mcgregor 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm, J Bar: Russ Walker 8.30pm, Brett Gannon 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Simon Meola 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mr Troy 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Brook Chivell 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Rick Barron 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Scott Day-Vee 7.30pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Taso 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Terrina 11am, Kaffene Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Anne- Marie Lloyd 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Harry Hart 4pm, Benny Nelson 5pm, The Hippos 9pm; Showroom: Chocolate Starfish Presents Bat out of Hell 8.30pm
SATURDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Paradise Showroom - Doll 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Old Skool 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Bobby Darin Show 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Living in the 70's Classic Rock Tribute Show 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Catfish and the Deejays 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Stephen Ward 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Anchormen 7pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Bill Jacobi
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mick Medew and the Mesmerisers 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Sweet Mixjah 4.30pm
- Seagulls - Jason Delphin Duo 7.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Big Band Well Swung Daddies 2.30pm, Cabaret Dance Night with the Sue Reid Band and The Devine Miss M (Anne Marie Lloyd)
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Facin The Crowd 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Mark Divola Duo 5pm, The Hippos 9pm
SUNDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth & Groove 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Jason Towers 2pm
- Club Banora - Toucan Twango 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents The Biggest Blondes In The Business 3.15pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 4pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Live Entertainment from 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Kaffene 1.30pm
- Helm Bar - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Gavin Doniger 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Wordplay 2pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Rush Hour 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracey Vaughan 2.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Rob Keith 12.30pm, Green Sinatras 4pm, The Hippos 7.30pm
MONDAY
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Wayne Vitali 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm