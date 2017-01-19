Gig Guide: What's on around town

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Greg & Laura Doolan, from 5.30pm
Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 6.30pm
Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Marco 6.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Captain Wow Duo 4pm, Fat Albert 7.30pm
FRIDAY
Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Chris Wainhouse 8pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dudes of Doo Wop 7.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Two For Now 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Adam Brown Duo 7pm
Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Covine 6pm
Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Cory Hargreaves 3pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jason Delphin 8.30pm
Cudgen Leagues Club - Who's Charlie 6pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Who's Charlie 6pm
Currumbin RSL - Spin Duo 7pm
Currumbin SLSC - Rob McMullan Duo 7.30pm
Helm Bar - Josh Boyd 6pm
Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm, J Bar: Chris Hutchison 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mr Troy 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Luke Houselander 8pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm
North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Pigeon Boys 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Eureka Funk Band 7.30pm
Saltbar - DJ Ben 8.30pm
Seagulls - Jon J Bradley 7.30pm
Tallebudgera SLSC - Troy Cox 6.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 11am, Tracy Vaughan Trio 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Danielle Goullet Presents Leuella 11am, Alex Feitz 1pm, Funknwagnells 5pm, Fat Albert 9pm; Showroom: Killer Queen 8pm
Twin Towns Juniors - Geoff Rayner 5pm
SATURDAY
Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Dan Duggan 7.30pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kaffene 7pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 6.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Pigeon Boys 7pm
Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 6pm
Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Atmosphere 8pm
Coolangatta Hotel - They Call Me Bruce 6pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - High Tide Duo 8.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Dallas James @ Deck Acoustics 3pm, Phusion 7pm
Helm Bar - Gig Cartel 8pm
Jupiters Hotel and Casino - J Bar: Jason Mcgregor 8.30pm, DJ Brent 12.30am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Leigh James 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 8pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Trombone Kellie 6pm
Saltbar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
Seagulls - Mangrove Jaxx 7.30
Sheoak Shack - Mark Ridout 2pm, Mapstone 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Inexcess 8pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Charity Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Blue Street Shuffle 5pm, Fat Albert 9pm
Twin Towns Juniors - Shotgun Duo 5pm
SUNDAY
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth & Groove 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dan McCoy 2pm
Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Sunday Showtime - Kerry James 11am, Davo 5pm
Chinderah Tavern - Sally Sa 2.30pm
Coolangatta Hotel - They Call Me Bruce 4pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - The Triple J's 3pm
Coolangatta Surf Club - Geoff Taylor 2pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Eureka Funk 4pm
Currumbin RSL - Funkn' Wagnells 1.30pm
Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Jason Delphin 2pm, Renee Simone 6.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Collective Style Duo 3pm
Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Mason Rack Band 5.30pm
North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
Riverview Hotel - Stephen Lovelight 3pm
Tallebudgera SLSC - Krush 1.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chris Doyle 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Bill Jacobi 12.30pm, Agent 77 4pm, Fat Albert 7.30pm
Twin Towns Juniors - Martin Way 2.30pm
MONDAY
Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Steve Hill 12pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: New Vogue Dancing 12.30, Russell Hinton- Line Dancing 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm