Gig Guide: What's on around town

Karen Hall | 19th Jan 2017 11:30 AM
Former The Voice contestant Dallas James will play the Currumbin RSL on Saturday.
Former The Voice contestant Dallas James will play the Currumbin RSL on Saturday. Doug Eaton

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Greg & Laura Doolan, from 5.30pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm

Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 6.30pm

Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Marco 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Captain Wow Duo 4pm, Fat Albert 7.30pm

FRIDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Chris Wainhouse 8pm

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dudes of Doo Wop 7.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Two For Now 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Adam Brown Duo 7pm

Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Covine 6pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Cory Hargreaves 3pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jason Delphin 8.30pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Who's Charlie 6pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Who's Charlie 6pm

Currumbin RSL - Spin Duo 7pm

Currumbin SLSC - Rob McMullan Duo 7.30pm

Helm Bar - Josh Boyd 6pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm, J Bar: Chris Hutchison 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mr Troy 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Luke Houselander 8pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm

North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Pigeon Boys 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Eureka Funk Band 7.30pm

Saltbar - DJ Ben 8.30pm

Seagulls - Jon J Bradley 7.30pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Troy Cox 6.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 11am, Tracy Vaughan Trio 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Danielle Goullet Presents Leuella 11am, Alex Feitz 1pm, Funknwagnells 5pm, Fat Albert 9pm; Showroom: Killer Queen 8pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Geoff Rayner 5pm

COMEDY: Chris Wainhouse will perform at Gold Coast Art Centre&#39;s The Basement on Friday night.
SATURDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Dan Duggan 7.30pm

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kaffene 7pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Pigeon Boys 7pm

Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 6pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Atmosphere 8pm

Coolangatta Hotel - They Call Me Bruce 6pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - High Tide Duo 8.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Dallas James @ Deck Acoustics 3pm, Phusion 7pm

Helm Bar - Gig Cartel 8pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - J Bar: Jason Mcgregor 8.30pm, DJ Brent 12.30am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Leigh James 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 8pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Trombone Kellie 6pm

Saltbar - DJ Jake 8.30pm

Seagulls - Mangrove Jaxx 7.30

Sheoak Shack - Mark Ridout 2pm, Mapstone 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Inexcess 8pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Charity Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Blue Street Shuffle 5pm, Fat Albert 9pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Shotgun Duo 5pm

SUNDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth & Groove 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dan McCoy 2pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Sunday Showtime - Kerry James 11am, Davo 5pm

Chinderah Tavern - Sally Sa 2.30pm

Coolangatta Hotel - They Call Me Bruce 4pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - The Triple J's 3pm

Coolangatta Surf Club - Geoff Taylor 2pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Eureka Funk 4pm

Currumbin RSL - Funkn' Wagnells 1.30pm

Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm

Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Jason Delphin 2pm, Renee Simone 6.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Collective Style Duo 3pm

Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Mason Rack Band 5.30pm

North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm

Riverview Hotel - Stephen Lovelight 3pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Krush 1.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chris Doyle 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Bill Jacobi 12.30pm, Agent 77 4pm, Fat Albert 7.30pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Martin Way 2.30pm

MONDAY

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Steve Hill 12pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: New Vogue Dancing 12.30, Russell Hinton- Line Dancing 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  gig guide tweed whats on tweed

