Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed, Nov 17-21

THURSDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Greg & Laura Doolan 5.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 6.30pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 6pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Marco 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Mat Stokes Duo 4pm, JJ & The Radio Souls 7.30pm
FRIDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Jackie Loeb 8pm
- Bears Leagues Club - Captain Wow Trio7.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lloyd Saniel 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Leopold's Treat with support Julie Hayes 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Covine 6pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Greg and Laura Doolan Rippa Raffle 4pm, Tommy Memphis 7pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Ben Amor 8.30pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Jayne Henry 5.30pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Matty 6pm
- Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge: Original Seeds Showcase- Tommy Sheehan, Jackson James Smith & Wootton Major 8.30pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Apollo Jackson 6pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm, J Bar: Michael Eotvos 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James Canning 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Feramones 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Benno's Big Sing 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Jeff Camilleri 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Hipshooters 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Angelo Pash 8.30pm
- Seagulls - John J Bradley 7.30pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Leigh James 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 11am, Smokin Crawdads 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Jake Meywes 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Ellen Escott 3.45pm, Stu Durston Duo 5pm, JJ & The Radio Duo 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Dave Cavanagh 5pm
SATURDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Gemini 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf and Cub 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Singled Out 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk 6pm
- Club Banora - Jive Cats 8pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Chris Bent 8.30pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8.30pm; J Bar: Mat Stokes 8.30pm, DJ Brent 12.30am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James Canning 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mason Rack 7pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Rockin Ron Gaydon 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Martin Way 6pm
- Saltbar - DJ Ben 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Smells like the 90's Rock Show 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Elena B Williams 2pm, Dubarray 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, One Too Many Duo 7.30pm
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Able Magwitch 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, The Walking Duo 5pm, JJ & The Radio Souls 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Green Sinatras 5pm
SUNDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - St Cafe 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 2pm
- Club Banora - Russell Hinton 11.30am, Wayne Vitali 2pm, Danielle Goullet Presents Kathleen Moore 3.15pm, Lonewolf 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jason Kofoa & The Black Pearl 4pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Russell Sprout 2pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Nicole Brophy 2.30pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Smashed Crabs Duo 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Bootleg Flyers 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Hanlon Brothers 4pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Dallas James 2pm, Sally Sa 6.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Round Mountain Girls 3pm
- Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Greg Bankx 5.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Trombone Kelly Gang 3pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Headrush 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 2.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Martin Way 12.30pm, Mr Troy 4pm, JJ & The Radio Souls 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 2.30pm
MONDAY
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Craig Shaw 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Jeff Camilleri 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm