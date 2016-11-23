24°
Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed, Nov 24-28

23rd Nov 2016 3:02 PM
TOP GIG: Matty Rogers plays Riverview Hotel on Friday.
TOP GIG: Matty Rogers plays Riverview Hotel on Friday. SCOTT POWICK

THURSDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - John Taylor 6.30pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Reno 6pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Tony McGuinness 4pm, Mr Perkins 7.30pm

FRIDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Dave Williams 8pm; Paradise Showroom: Gold Coast Jazz and Blues presents a Hot Night In Memphis 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin Trio 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Pigeon Boys 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Gregg Peterson 6pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Greg and Laura Doolan Rippa Raffle 4pm, Mark Divola Duo 7pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Kafoa Mcoy 8.30pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Jayne Henry 6.30pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Benny D Williams 6pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Old Skool 7pm; Soundlounge: Wild Marmalade featuring Paul George 8.30pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Dean Fuller 6pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm, J Bar: Benny Hanna 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James Canning 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Vertigo 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Jason Delphin 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Gemini 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sticky Rock 6pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Matty Rogers 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Fat Albert 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Justin Bannister 7.30pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Chris Bent 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am, Sue Reid Band 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Sue Reid- Breezes Bar Pianist 12.30pm, Danielle Goullet Presents Lucinda and Jack 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow -Showcase for Xmas 4pm, Big Shots - Duelling Pianos Show 5pm, Mr Perkins 9pm; Showroom: John Williamson 8pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Martin Way 5pm

SATURDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth & Groove 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Fire 'n' Ice 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Jason Delphin 6pm
  • Club Banora - Catfish and The Deejays 8pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Smashed Crabs 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Aine Tyrrell @ Deck Acoustics 3pm, Disco Dance Party 7pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm; J Bar: Chris Hutchison 8.30pm, DJ Brent 12.30am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James Canning 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 6pm
  • Saltbar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Nicky Convine Duo 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Music of Manoa 2pm, Peter Hunt and the Hummin 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Late for Woodstock 8pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Adam Thomas Duo 5pm, Mr Perkins 9pm; Showroom: Arj Barker 8pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mick McHugh 5pm

SUNDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Poco Loco 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dennis Dean 2pm
  • Club Banora - Toucan Twango 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents New Talent Showcase 3.15pm, Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - The Titanix 4pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Robert Keith 2pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Steven Lovelight 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The Hodads 1.30pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Accidents 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Benny Hanna 2pm, Renee Simone 6.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Active Radio Band 3pm
  • Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Gavin Doniger 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Simon Meola 3pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Pink Zinc 1.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bill Jacobi 2.30pm, Wayne Vitali 4pm, Mr Perkins 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - The Pigeon Boys 2.30pm

MONDAY

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Smooth & Groove 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30, Lonewolf 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
