23°
News

Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed, Nov 4-7

Karen Hall | 4th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
SOUND LOUNGE: Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon) is playing at the Currumbin Soundlounge on Saturday.
SOUND LOUNGE: Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon) is playing at the Currumbin Soundlounge on Saturday. Daniel Boud

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FRIDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - David Smiedt 8pm; Arts Theatre: Gold Coast Youth Orchestra 2016 Gala Concert 6.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Toucan Twango 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Raku 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Upstage 4pm, Delish with George Harvey 7pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Mudslide Duo 8.30pm

Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL -Soundlounge: Phil Jamieson 8.30pm

Helm Bar - Shane Wilkie 6pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Gregg Peterson 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Pat Nicholson Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm

North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Mark Aitken 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Jason Kafoa 7.30pm

Saltbar - Jon Bradley 8.30pm

Seagulls - Andy Penny 7.30pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Wayne Vitale 6.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 11am, Forest Crump Trio 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 9.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Issi Dye 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Keiam (mentored by Mirusia) 3.45pm, Triple J's 5pm, Funky Monkeys 9pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Tony McGuinness 5pm

GIGGING: Grinspoon&#39;s Phil Jamieson will play at Currumbin Sound Lounge tonight.
GIGGING: Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson will play at Currumbin Sound Lounge tonight. Trevor Veale

SATURDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - Arts Theatre: Rize Dance Company presents New Beginnings 7pm

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Two Wheel Drive 7.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Joe Phillips 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Blue Street Shuffle 7pm

Chinderah Tavern - Dave Cavanagh 6pm

Club Banora - Black Cats Re-Loaded 8pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Matty Rogers 8.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Deck Acoustics: Nicky Convine 3pm

Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Stephen Lovelight 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angelo Pash 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Totum 6pm

Saltbar - DJ Jason 8.30pm

Seagulls - Mangrove Jaxx 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Pete Allan Band 2pm, Method 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Northern Rivers Big Band 2.30pm, Cabaret Dance Night with the Sue Reid Band 6.30pm

Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Bagman 5pm, Funky Monkeys 9pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Mudslide 5pm

HIP HOP: Rize Dance Company is playing at the Arts Centre Gold Coast on Saturday night.
HIP HOP: Rize Dance Company is playing at the Arts Centre Gold Coast on Saturday night. Contributed

SUNDAY

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Russell Davey 2pm

Club Banora - Russell Hinton 11.30am, Taso 2pm, Danielle Goullet presents Patrick Oxley 3.15pm, Wayne Vitali 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 4pm

Coolangatta Surf Club - Dennis Dean 2pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC- Innocent Bystanders 4pm

Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm

Helm Bar - Jason Delphin Trio 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Accidents 3pm

Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm

North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Rick Hay 5.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Mr Troy 3pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Krush 1pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 2.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Rob Keith 12.30pm, Remedy Trio 4pm, Funky Monkeys 7.30pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Sugarfoot 2.30pm

MONDAY

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Vanya 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  tweed gig guide whats on around tweed

Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed, Nov 4-7

Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed, Nov 4-7

Tweed Gig Guide: What's on Nov 4-7

$250,000 scratchie win from the Tweed

A lucky Canberra person has won $250,000 on a Instant Scratch-It ticket.

What would you do with $250,000?

Dreamworld tragedy: First funeral to be held today

New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park.

THE funeral for a victim of the Dreamworld tragedy to be held today

Man dies after being hit by car while crossing road

He was aged "in his 20s", say police.

Local Partners

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

New multi-purpose facility expected to drive job opportunities.

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

GLAMOUR magazine will honour Bono at their annual Women of the Year event.

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

Much Loved Home with Pristine Views Ready for its New Family

3 Mountain View Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $549,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This large, rendered home rests on an elevated, flat 613m2 block and enjoys far reaching valley, Ocean and...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!