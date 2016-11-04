Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed, Nov 4-7

FRIDAY
Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - David Smiedt 8pm; Arts Theatre: Gold Coast Youth Orchestra 2016 Gala Concert 6.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Toucan Twango 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Raku 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6pm
Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Upstage 4pm, Delish with George Harvey 7pm
Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Mudslide Duo 8.30pm
Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL -Soundlounge: Phil Jamieson 8.30pm
Helm Bar - Shane Wilkie 6pm
Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Gregg Peterson 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Pat Nicholson Duo 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm
North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Mark Aitken 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Jason Kafoa 7.30pm
Saltbar - Jon Bradley 8.30pm
Seagulls - Andy Penny 7.30pm
Tallebudgera SLSC - Wayne Vitale 6.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 11am, Forest Crump Trio 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 9.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Issi Dye 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Keiam (mentored by Mirusia) 3.45pm, Triple J's 5pm, Funky Monkeys 9pm
Twin Towns Juniors - Tony McGuinness 5pm
SATURDAY
Arts Centre Gold Coast - Arts Theatre: Rize Dance Company presents New Beginnings 7pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Two Wheel Drive 7.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Joe Phillips 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Blue Street Shuffle 7pm
Chinderah Tavern - Dave Cavanagh 6pm
Club Banora - Black Cats Re-Loaded 8pm
Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Matty Rogers 8.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Deck Acoustics: Nicky Convine 3pm
Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Stephen Lovelight 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angelo Pash 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Totum 6pm
Saltbar - DJ Jason 8.30pm
Seagulls - Mangrove Jaxx 7.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Pete Allan Band 2pm, Method 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Northern Rivers Big Band 2.30pm, Cabaret Dance Night with the Sue Reid Band 6.30pm
Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Bagman 5pm, Funky Monkeys 9pm
Twin Towns Juniors - Mudslide 5pm
SUNDAY
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Russell Davey 2pm
Club Banora - Russell Hinton 11.30am, Taso 2pm, Danielle Goullet presents Patrick Oxley 3.15pm, Wayne Vitali 5pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 4pm
Coolangatta Surf Club - Dennis Dean 2pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC- Innocent Bystanders 4pm
Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
Helm Bar - Jason Delphin Trio 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Accidents 3pm
Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Rick Hay 5.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Mr Troy 3pm
Tallebudgera SLSC - Krush 1pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 2.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Rob Keith 12.30pm, Remedy Trio 4pm, Funky Monkeys 7.30pm
Twin Towns Juniors - Sugarfoot 2.30pm
MONDAY
Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Vanya 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm