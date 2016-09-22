26°
News

Gig guide: What's on around Tweed this weekend

Karen Hall | 22nd Sep 2016 9:00 AM
PARTY TIME: Nicky Convine Duo will play at Seagulls on Saturday from 7.30pm.
PARTY TIME: Nicky Convine Duo will play at Seagulls on Saturday from 7.30pm. Polly Armstrong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THURSDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Greg and Laura Doolan 5.30pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 6pm

Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Stu Durston Duo 4pm, The Kamis 7.30pm

FUNNY MEN: The Umbilical Brothers will perform at Art Centre Gold Coast on Friday.
FUNNY MEN: The Umbilical Brothers will perform at Art Centre Gold Coast on Friday. contributed

FRIDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Lindsay Webb 8pm; Arts Theatre: The Umbilical Brothers 8pm, Paradise Showroom: Gold Coast Jazz and Blues - Swing into Spring 7.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Partners In Crime 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - High Tide Duo 7pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Michael King 4pm, Tommy Memphis 7pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Off The Grid 8.30pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Mulqueen 5.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Old Skool 7pm

Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm

Helm Bar - Scott Whatman 6pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Mick Danby 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm, J Bar: Jason Mcgregor 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James Canning 8.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Jason Delphin 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel -Matty Rogers Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - John Curtin 7.30pm

North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm

Pottsville Beach Sports - Rick Hay 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Pigeon Boy 7.30pm

Saltbar - Lee James 8.30pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Holly Major 6.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am, Sue Reid Band 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Craig Martin 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Chelsea Burton 4pm, Tony McGuinness 5pm, The Kamis 9pm; Showroom: Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 8.30pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 5pm

SATURDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Gemini 7pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Milkmen 7.30pm

Club Banora - Rockin Bodgies 7.30pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Surf Report Duo 8.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Danny Widdicombe @ Deck Acoustics 1pm, Disco Dance Party 7pm

Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Chris Hutchison 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm; J Bar: Nyssa Berger 8.30pm, Steve Green 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dirty River Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Smokey Waters 6pm

Saltbar -DJ Scott 8.30pm

Seagulls - Nicky Convine Duo 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Dear Willow 2pm, Trombone Kellie Gang 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - The UK Bee Geez 7.30pm

Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Able Magwitch 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, One Too Many 5pm, The Kamis 9pm; Showroom: 1927 & Pseudo Echo 8.30pm

Trombone Kellie Gang will be playing at the Sheoak Shack at Fingal on Saturday from 7pm.
Trombone Kellie Gang will be playing at the Sheoak Shack at Fingal on Saturday from 7pm. Contributed

SUNDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Surf Report 2pm

Club Banora - Russell Hinton 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents Caroline Taylor 3.15pm, Davo 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Rocks 4pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Live Entertainment from 4pm

Currumbin RSL - Elevation 1.30pm

Currumbin SLSC - The Hippopotomus 4pm

Helm Bar - The Hodads 4pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Reece Freeman 2pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Ebb'n'Flo 3pm

Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm

North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm

Riverview Hotel - Distraction 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Triple J'S 1.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 2.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bill Jacobi 12.30pm, Nick Waters 4pm, The Kamis 7.30pm

Twin Towns Juniors - The Pigeon Boy 2.30pm

MONDAY

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Smooth & Groove 12pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Ian McLaren 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  gig guide tweed, whatson tweed

Gig guide: What's on around Tweed this weekend

Gig guide: What's on around Tweed this weekend

Tweed Gig Guide: Sept 22-26, 2016

Baird dogged by fears greyhound ban will cost Nationals seat

Mike Baird may hold off on implementing the greyhound racing ban until 2020 as he tries to woo voters back into the National fold before the Orange by-election.

Could Orange by-election force Baird to delay greyhound racing ban?

Are government staffers talking Wentworth Park sale?

Greyhounds race at the Wentworth Park ahead of the industry's July 2017 shutdown.

No answer on whether government staff discussed Wentworth Parl sale

Justice delayed is justice denied in NSW courts

Court backlogs trigger push for break and enter law change

Local Partners

Community diary: What's on around Tweed

Tweed Communty diary: September 21

Kingscliff height petition gathers pace

SIGN ON: Alan Kirk, Jeanette Duke, Leone Suter and Ron Cooper discussing the petition.

Kingscliff height limit petition passes 12,000 signatories

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie from the mind of a Pixar animator.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 24TH SEPTEMBER 10:00 - 10:30 A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in...

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

Immaculate Family Home

28 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

This recently fully renovated family home won't disappoint. Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun, this 3 bedroom split level home offers stunning...

Solid family home with panoramic coastal views are just the beginning....

5 Malua Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 5 3 3 $640,000 ...

Elevated in a prime location, this large family residence boasts amazing north views to the ocean in Malua Park Estate Relax in the cabana by the sun drenched...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

Catch It While You Can!

1/57 Darnel Street, Elanora 4221

3 1 1 Interest above...

What an absolutely beautifully presented addition to the property market! Convenient and low maintenance living at its absolute best - this impeccable brick and...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 24th SEPTEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

BIG BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY - RAINBOW BAY - SOUTHERN GOLD COAST

1/237 Boundary Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Commercial 0 0 $70,000

This is an excellent opportunity for an operator to take over this exclusive business in the heart of Rainbow Bay. One of the biggest holiday destinations on the...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME WEDNESDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2016 - 5-5.30PM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment