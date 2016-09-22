Gig guide: What's on around Tweed this weekend

PARTY TIME: Nicky Convine Duo will play at Seagulls on Saturday from 7.30pm.

THURSDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Greg and Laura Doolan 5.30pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Live Entertainment from 5pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 6pm

Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Stu Durston Duo 4pm, The Kamis 7.30pm

FUNNY MEN: The Umbilical Brothers will perform at Art Centre Gold Coast on Friday. contributed

FRIDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Lindsay Webb 8pm; Arts Theatre: The Umbilical Brothers 8pm, Paradise Showroom: Gold Coast Jazz and Blues - Swing into Spring 7.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Partners In Crime 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - High Tide Duo 7pm

Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Michael King 4pm, Tommy Memphis 7pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Off The Grid 8.30pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Mulqueen 5.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Old Skool 7pm

Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm

Helm Bar - Scott Whatman 6pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Mick Danby 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm, J Bar: Jason Mcgregor 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James Canning 8.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Jason Delphin 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel -Matty Rogers Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - John Curtin 7.30pm

North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm

Pottsville Beach Sports - Rick Hay 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Pigeon Boy 7.30pm

Saltbar - Lee James 8.30pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Holly Major 6.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am, Sue Reid Band 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 10.30am, Danielle Coullet presents Craig Martin 2.30pm, Stars of Tomorrow - Chelsea Burton 4pm, Tony McGuinness 5pm, The Kamis 9pm; Showroom: Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 8.30pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 5pm

SATURDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Gemini 7pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Milkmen 7.30pm

Club Banora - Rockin Bodgies 7.30pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Main Bar: Live Entertainment from 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Surf Report Duo 8.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Danny Widdicombe @ Deck Acoustics 1pm, Disco Dance Party 7pm

Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: Chris Hutchison 5pm, DJ Brent 9pm; J Bar: Nyssa Berger 8.30pm, Steve Green 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dirty River Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Smokey Waters 6pm

Saltbar -DJ Scott 8.30pm

Seagulls - Nicky Convine Duo 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Dear Willow 2pm, Trombone Kellie Gang 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - The UK Bee Geez 7.30pm

Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Able Magwitch 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, One Too Many 5pm, The Kamis 9pm; Showroom: 1927 & Pseudo Echo 8.30pm

Trombone Kellie Gang will be playing at the Sheoak Shack at Fingal on Saturday from 7pm. Contributed

SUNDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Surf Report 2pm

Club Banora - Russell Hinton 11.30am, Danielle Goullet presents Caroline Taylor 3.15pm, Davo 5pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Rocks 4pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Live Entertainment from 4pm

Currumbin RSL - Elevation 1.30pm

Currumbin SLSC - The Hippopotomus 4pm

Helm Bar - The Hodads 4pm

Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Reece Freeman 2pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Ebb'n'Flo 3pm

Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm

North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm

Riverview Hotel - Distraction 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm

Tallebudgera SLSC - Triple J'S 1.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 2.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bill Jacobi 12.30pm, Nick Waters 4pm, The Kamis 7.30pm

Twin Towns Juniors - The Pigeon Boy 2.30pm

MONDAY

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Smooth & Groove 12pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Ian McLaren 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm