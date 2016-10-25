Girl guides gather

The group of ladies meet every year to remember their time as Girl Guides.

FOR 15 years, Banora Point resident Anne Biddulph has opened her home to girl guides of the past for a chance to reminisce on their days in the time-honoured group.

Ms Biddulph said the girl guides would always hold a special place in the hearts of the ladies who gathered to celebrate the international community group.

"I found out there was a lot of retired girl guides in the Tweed,” Ms Biddulph said.

"It's a sisterhood and the friendship formed from the girl guides still means a lot to everyone.”

Ms Biddulph said it was important to keep the spirit of the girl guides alive.

"It's changed a lot since we were guides,” she said.

"It's a movement and while perhaps the numbers aren't as big, the group still does an important amount of things for the girls.”