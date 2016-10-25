Girl guides gather

FOR 15 years, Banora Point resident Anne Biddulph has opened her home to girl guides of the past for a chance to reminisce on their days in the time-honoured group.
Ms Biddulph said the girl guides would always hold a special place in the hearts of the ladies who gathered to celebrate the international community group.
"I found out there was a lot of retired girl guides in the Tweed,” Ms Biddulph said.
"It's a sisterhood and the friendship formed from the girl guides still means a lot to everyone.”
Ms Biddulph said it was important to keep the spirit of the girl guides alive.
"It's changed a lot since we were guides,” she said.
"It's a movement and while perhaps the numbers aren't as big, the group still does an important amount of things for the girls.”