God sends his rays down on Mt Warning

LIGHT rays are amazing when you see them over a spectacular landscape. One afternoon, I really wanted to just get out and find a new perspective and capture something that hadn't been photographed before.

As I was driving around, there was a lot of broken, low cloud hanging around in the Mt Warning direction so, after heading through Cabarita, there was a composition I'd had my eye on for a while and thought now would be the perfect time. Lucky for me, the sun was moving down in the right direction to give the perfect amount of glorious light, also referred to as God Rays, showering the mountain in golden light.

Sometimes the best images come from these spontaneous trips.

This is a single frame from a recent time-lapse project called Time-lapsing The Tweed which you can find on my Facebook page or by searching Ryan Fowler Photography on YouTube. Each frame of the time-lapse was shot at ISO 100, f/13 and 1/60 shutter speed using a graduated neutral density filter.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography