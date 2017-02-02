Gold Coast teen downs a world junior champion

Macy Callaghan during Round two of the Tweed Coast Pro

GOLD Coaster Lucy Callister has downed 2015 World Junior Champion Isabella Nichols in Round two of the Tweed Coast Pro at Cabarita today.

In challenging 2-3ft waves with strong cross-shore winds, Callister posted an 8.50 (out of a possible 10) single wave score in heat one, with a solid display of backhand carves.

"I really like the first heat of the morning,” Callister said.

"Most people can't stand it but I really like it, it just gets it out the way without having to think about it to much. Plus at the moment the winds are lighter in the morning so that was a good thing.

"I also like coming up against girls who have recently had good results because I feel it takes the pressure off me and I can sort of fly under the radar.”

Former CT competitor Dimity Stoyle played a patient game in her Round two heat at Cabarita.

Stoyle had a particular wave in mind and wasn't moving on anything that didn't fit its description.

When she found it she made it count, posting a mid-range heat total of 12.50 to progress into Round three.

"Conditions like this are always really hard,” Stoyle said.

"I only caught two waves and they were scores which made it all run smoothly. It is tough out there but I'm liking the board I'm on so whenever I get a good wave I know that the board will work how I want it to.”

Macy Callaghan warms up at Cabarita on Thursday Bennett/WSL

After a few years of hovering inside the top 50, Ellie Brooks' 2017 is shaping as the year to charge towards the top of the rankings.

One change she has made is getting some heat strategy advice from Mick Fanning's former coach Phil McNamara and former CT competitor turned coach Dan Ross.

Both sets of extra eyes were on hand at Cabarita and it seemed to pay off with Brooks posting a mid-range heat total of 13.50 to progress into Round three.

"Since the end of last year I have made a few changes in my routine,” Brooks said.

"One of those changes was training with Phil Mac and Dan Ross, which is a great combination. It's just great to have an extra set of eyes during a competition to help pick where to sit and what waves to go for.

"I'm just trying to make a few of my own choices this year and that was one of them and it seems to be working for me at the moment.”

Current Junior World Champion Macy Callaghan progressed safely through her heat today.

In her fifth competition in less than a month, Callaghan's stamina is being tested, with the Avoca surfer admitting heats are starting to become a blur.

"I would be lying if I said it wasn't getting hard to stay focused especially when the waves are like they are today,” Callaghan said.

"I just need to push through and keep as focused as possible.

"I am going to be surfing to win but I'm also looking forward to having a bit of a break.”

Once the twelve heats of Women's Round two was completed it was time for Round three of the men's to hit the water.

The standout of the Round was former CT competitor Jihad Khodr from Brazil who continued his incredible form in Heat three.

Khodr put his three opponents in combination early in the heat and his powerful forehand surfing earned him a heat total of 17.90, the highest of the entire round.

Jihad Khodr won his Round three heat at the Tweed Coast Pro Bennett/WSL

The action continues tomorrow at 7am (NSW).