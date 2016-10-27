Gold Coast unit blaze: Woman taken to hospital

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a fire that caused significant damage to a unit at Miami on the Gold Coast overnight.

Around 8pm police were called to the Marine Parade unit which was well alight.

Emergency services extinguished the fire which also caused smoke and minor fire damage to units either side of the premises.

A 31-year-old woman who was a resident of the unit was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Police are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigations are continuing.