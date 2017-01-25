Golden glow shines through the ashes

GOLDEN GLOW: The warm sun adds colour to the charred landscape at Cudgen Nature Reserve.

INTIMATE landscapes can have great impact in an image.

Recently around the Cabarita area, there was a large bushfire that tore through Cudgen Nature Reserve, causing damage to the forest and wildlife and impacting the few remaining koalas in the area.

After about six weeks, I decided to walk in and try to capture the beauty and devastation of what remained.

As dawn broke, the warm sun illuminated the scorched red leaves of what remained on the trees, which were in shadow.

The innate details of this image show life coming back to the forest with a single sliver of green rising through the ground.

Settings for this image were ISO250, f/11 and 1/13 and zoomed into 94mm so I could focus on a specific area.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography