Golf fundraiser for shot at the big time

FUNDRAISER: Sheridan Gorton and coach Graeme Trew on the driving range at Murwillumbah. A golf day for Gorton will be held at Murwillumbah Golf Club next Sunday.

A PROFESSIONAL golfer from the Tweed is calling on community support to help propel her towards her dream of playing on the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour in the United States.

Hot prospect Sheridan Gorton's home course, the Murwillumbah Golf Club, will hold the Sheridan Gorton Fundraiser Golf Day next Sunday in the hope of raising the $10,000-plus needed to send her to the European tour school in Morocco in December.

"The European tour school is a qualifying school I need to go to to be able to get my European tour card,” Gorton said.

"I'm already professional but it's a pathway to the American circuit - it would open up the USA for me and open up a lot of doors.”

Already accepted into the school, Gorton has played in eight professional tournaments and was playing off a handicap of plus-four prior to turning professional.

The Murwillumbah local has ramped up training in preparation for the school, where she'll need to survive cuts to secure her European card.

"You play a pre-qualifier and then a final stage. The first stage is four rounds, then there's a cut before players move on to the final stage,” Gorton said.

If Gorton survives the regular cuts from a field of about 100, she'll move on to a five-round final stage where the tour card is in reach.

"With the projected cuts, you need to keep surviving to get your card,” Gorton said.

"In the end it's the top 30 players that get the European tour card.”

While Gorton is aware she might have to seek other avenues to the LPGA if she doesn't make the cut, the 21-year-old is confident she can get the job done.

"You've got to be on top of your game for two weeks, but I'm working hard so when the time comes I'll be ready to go,” Gorton said.

"I'm confident and just need the chance to get there and do what I'm meant to do.”

The fundraising golf day will follow a four-person ambrose format, with prizes, memorabilia pieces and raffles and an entry fee of $100 per team.

Auction items include a surfboard signed by surfing legends and signed NRL jerseys.

There will be two tee-offs, at 7.30am and 12.30pm.

To book or inquire, phone the golf shop on (02) 6672 1799.