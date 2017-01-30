Goodbye monorail: End of the line for Queensland icon

The Gold Coast monorail when it opened in 1989

IT'S the end of an era, with the Broadbeach monorail set to be demolished within six months.

The 28-year-old monorail took passengers for the last time at 5pm yesterday with around 25 passengers aboard for an emotional final journey from the shopping centre to the casino.

Work will soon to redevelop the top floors of the Oasis to remove the monorail infrastructure and recreate the area as a major dining and office venue.

News Corp Australia

Oasis centre manager Rosalind Blandford said the day-to-day cost of minting the monorail had dramatically increased as both its reliability and patronage had declined in recent years.

She said the decision to close the monorail was not made lightly but would allow for new opportunities.

"It is bittersweet but it is all in the name of progress for Broadbeach as well as the Oasis. "It is at the end of its life and has serve the area well but it is time for a change.

"There is a lot of development in the planning here and this gives us a chance to plan what else we can do for the property, which is positive."

The track, which sits 12 metres above central Broadbeach, is expected to be demolished and removed by midyear, with the Oasis waiting on approvals from the Gold Coast City Council.

The future of the monorail vehicles remains uncertain and no decision has been made.

With the Oasis monorail closed, the Gold Coast will be home to Australia's last remaining operational monorail system, which continues to run at Sea World.

Jupiters' owners, Star Entertainment Group, backed the demolition of the monorail to help make way for the next stage of its billion-dollar expansion.

Construction of a third high-rise tower on the casino Island is expected to begin this year after the State Government gave it the tick of approval in December.

Driver Les Davis celebrated with a crowd of fans and long-time monorail staff. Mike Batterham, Gold Coast Bulletin

The 200m tower is expected to feature a hotel and apartments and is the third of seven towers proposed for the island and is set to be completed by 2020.

It will featured 700 rooms and will be built by a joint venture of Star and Chow Tai Fook and Far East Consortium.

Area councillor Paul Taylor was among the final passengers aboard the monorail and admitted it was a bittersweet journey.

"It is a real shame it has come to an end because it feels like the monorail was here forever but I do understand the cost of running it was continuing to get higher.

"It was a hi-tech tourist attraction in the 1980s but we now live in 2017 and it had to make way for the future."