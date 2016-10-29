26°
News

Grab a snag on election day

Aisling Brennan | 29th Oct 2016 1:48 PM
Bob Asycough, Kevin Turner and Ray Connell help cook the barbecue for the election day sausage sizzle at St Cuthberts Anglican Church, Tweed Heads.
Bob Asycough, Kevin Turner and Ray Connell help cook the barbecue for the election day sausage sizzle at St Cuthberts Anglican Church, Tweed Heads. Aisling Brennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

VOTING on election day isn't the same unless it's done with a sausage and bread in hand.

As Tweed Shire voters casted their ballots at polling stations across the Tweed, there was plenty of sausage sizzles and cake stalls to pick up a tasty treat.

Banora Point resident Desley Ryan said she enjoyed volunteering for the bake sale at the St Cuthberts Anglican Church, Tweed Heads.

"The ladies of the St Cuthberts Anglican Church congregation made all of the cakes and biscuits,” Ms Ryan said.

"All the proceeds are going to the church.”

There was something for everyone to enjoy at each polling station, whether it was a passion fruit slice, chocolate brownie or a simple sausage sizzle.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  election day sausage sizzle st cuthberts anglican church tweed shire council election 2016

Steady stream of voters as polls open

Steady stream of voters as polls open

POLLS have opened across the Tweed Shire with voters streaming in steadily to elect a new set of councillors for the next four years.

Grab a snag on election day

Bob Asycough, Kevin Turner and Ray Connell help cook the barbecue for the election day sausage sizzle at St Cuthberts Anglican Church, Tweed Heads.

What to eat on polling day.

Voting in full swing across the Tweed

Two ballot boxes stand at each polling booth for voters to cast their ballots on election day.

Voters continue to turn out at the polls.

Eat your greens: ultimate super food

Lemon and soy sauce work to infuse earthy kale with great flavour in this nutritious salad. Photo Contributed

Eat your greens: folate the ultimate superfood

Local Partners

Leading author to visit Tweed

Leading Australian author Fiona McIntosh to make an appearance at the Tweed Heads Library next month

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed?

CROWNING GLORY: Ivy You showing off one of her beautiful orchids. The annual Tweed District Orchid Show will be held at the Tweed Civic Centre on Saturday, November 5 -6. Doors open at 8.30am, with entry costing $3. Plants will be available for sale at this fully judged show after a season which organisers say has seen an extraordinary display of orchids.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

BENEDICT Cumberbatch says home is like a "safe harbour" to him and he feels "very lucky" and blessed to have his wife Sophie Hunter and their son Christopher.

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Spanish model married to Aussie actor since 2010

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Christine and Greg Clark star in the TV series Aussie Gold Hunters.

COUPLE reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Eccentric singer confirms long-held rumour

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Secure this Brick and Tile Family Home - The Owners Have Purchased Elsewhere

3 Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $485,000

Single level, very low maintenance and close to all necessities this four-bedroom home ticks all the boxes and is priced for a quick sale. The open plan living...

First floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; apartment with a park outlook

6/10 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST * Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and...

A WALK IN THE PARK

26 Northlakes Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 2 2 Interest Above...

With this lovely home not only do you get all the perks of a quality property, you also have easy access to over 200 acres of parkland, tidal lake, walking and...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

A Rare Find!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!