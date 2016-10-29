Grab a snag on election day

Bob Asycough, Kevin Turner and Ray Connell help cook the barbecue for the election day sausage sizzle at St Cuthberts Anglican Church, Tweed Heads.

VOTING on election day isn't the same unless it's done with a sausage and bread in hand.

As Tweed Shire voters casted their ballots at polling stations across the Tweed, there was plenty of sausage sizzles and cake stalls to pick up a tasty treat.

Banora Point resident Desley Ryan said she enjoyed volunteering for the bake sale at the St Cuthberts Anglican Church, Tweed Heads.

"The ladies of the St Cuthberts Anglican Church congregation made all of the cakes and biscuits,” Ms Ryan said.

"All the proceeds are going to the church.”

There was something for everyone to enjoy at each polling station, whether it was a passion fruit slice, chocolate brownie or a simple sausage sizzle.