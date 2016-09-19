25°
Grant Cook to be farewelled by community

Alina Rylko
| 19th Sep 2016 1:14 PM
FOR 'COOKIE': Murwillumbah Mustangs at the Northern Rivers Rugby League grand final against the Cudgen Hornets on Sunday.
FOR 'COOKIE': Murwillumbah Mustangs at the Northern Rivers Rugby League grand final against the Cudgen Hornets on Sunday. SCOTT POWICK

THE EMOTIONAL roller coaster of Grant Cook's death will come to ahead as the community meets together for one final time to farewell the popular Mustangs player today.

After mourning "Cookies” sudden death after a tackle in the preliminary finals against Casino Cougars on September 11, the community were buoyed by a bitter-sweet high as the Mustangs defeated the Cudgen Hornets this Sunday.

More than 5000 supporters at Ned Byrne Field, a GoFundMe page raised more than $25220, the Mustangs received over $20000 in donations and the Men of League receiving more than $100000.

Mark O'Grady from the Cudgen Hornets beats Jake Bennett in a dash for the line the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Murwillumbah Mustangs at Cudgen.
Mark O'Grady from the Cudgen Hornets beats Jake Bennett in a dash for the line the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Murwillumbah Mustangs at Cudgen. SCOTT POWICK

All money will go to the bereaved family of the 28-year-old including widow Colleen and children Mia, 2, and Carter, 3.

Tweed Men of League officer Neil Pringle said donations collected by 40 volunteers in buckets were still been counted on Monday.

"We're hoping to lobby the Country Rugby League, the NSW Rugby League, and the Men of League National Branch, I'm sure those bodies will double or triple that if they tried,” he said.

"The whole of Northern Rivers supported this we were just lucky enough to have our buckets there.

"It's a tragedy that it takes a tragedy to get such a wonderful community response, I would love to see this 24/7, 365-days a year.”

Outgoing NRRRL secretary Tanya Booth said the "bitter-sweet” finals clash on Sunday was a brief interlude to the shock within rugby community.

Murwillumbah Mustangs player Jone Macalai runs the ball up during the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen.
Murwillumbah Mustangs player Jone Macalai runs the ball up during the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen. SCOTT POWICK

"There's all this excitement about the finals but the worst is still to come, which is farewelling Grant on Wednesday,” she said.

"I'm finding it hard to feel happy for what happened yesterday, given that we've lost a friend, Colleen has lost a husband, the children have lost a father. It's going to take a long time to heal everybody's heart.

"The Cudgen club need to be commended for the day they've put on, it's the first time they've put on a final and the support they gave to Murwillumbah was fantastic.”

