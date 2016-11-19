24°
News

Greene sisters creating waves in and out of the water

Daniel McKenzie
| 19th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
Surfers Mikaela and Eliza Greene check out the surf at Kingscliff after relocating north from Sydney.
Surfers Mikaela and Eliza Greene check out the surf at Kingscliff after relocating north from Sydney. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MEET the new faces of surfing, a sister act setting up to take the world by storm.

Mikaela and Eliza Greene have relocated to the Coast from Sydney to become the dual face of new Australian skincare range Empassion, while building their Greene Sisters' empire, which has accrued more than 14,500 followers on Instagram in its first eight months.

Following in the footsteps of surfers like Stephanie Gilmore, Layne Beachley and Sally Fitzgibbons, who've built their brands outside of surfing, the Greene Sisters have big plans of making their mark in the water, while creating just as big of a splash outside of it.

"Our aim for the Greene Sisters brand is for it to be diversified into a lot of different avenues and not just in surfing,” Mikaela said.

"We're branding ourselves differently to others, it's really important for us to keep it authentic and real,” Eliza added.

The sisters&#39; main ambition is to compete together on the World Surfing League professional circuit
The sisters' main ambition is to compete together on the World Surfing League professional circuit Scott Powick

The sisters have collaborated with Surf Dive 'N Fish to charter an all-girls trip to the Mentawais, Indonesia in April next year.

An island-hopping, surfing and snorkelling trip, the pair are searching for 10 women to join them on the trip designed to encourage and motivate women to chase their dreams and goals.

"It's about giving women opportunities they don't usually get. We're super excited about giving 10 girls an amazing experience,” Eliza said.

The free-spirited Mikaela, 22 and business-savvy Eliza, 19, are mature beyond their years and have travelled the world building the foundations of the Greene Sisters brand.

They've survived squatters invading their apartment in Manly, gangsters in El Salvador, being broke and periods where all they had for dinner for the week was a piece of pizza to share and a $2 bag of lettuce leaves, but that's all part of the journey on the road to where they want to be.

"There was no way we were going to let mum and dad know we were struggling,” Mikaela said of the pairs' relocation to Sydney from their home town of Yallingup, Western Australia two years ago to compete in surfing's World Qualifying Series.

"We worked eight-hour shifts at surf school, then work at night making cocktails.

"There's been hard times but we were working towards something. It's nice to know we've done stuff by ourselves and achieved it through hard work.”

Surfing prodigies, Mikaela and Eliza began surfing at eight and 11 respectively and aim to be the first sisters to compete together on the World Surf League.

Mikaela Greene on her way to winning QS event, the Tweed Coast Pro, just a month after claiming first place at the Carve Pro in Maroubra in January
Mikaela Greene on her way to winning QS event, the Tweed Coast Pro, just a month after claiming first place at the Carve Pro in Maroubra in January Scott Powick

Mikaela has a world Qualifying Series ranking of 27, while Eliza is ranked just outside the top 100, but is a surfer on the rise.

In line with their philosophy of unity, the sisters see themselves as a collective in the water just as much out of it.

"We help each other heaps even though it's an individual sport and I try to help her out,” Eliza said.

"We are so close, Eliza winning is like me winning too and we share our winnings,” Mikaela added.

The pair wowed Empassion's owners to become the face of the brand, which will launch internationally into 25 countries in early 2017.

Selected out of hundreds of applicants, Empassion's philosophies fit the girls' outlook, with the pair now handling marketing and social media duties also.

"We said we're two competitive surfers branding ourselves as the Greene Sisters, and we'd love to enter as a sister act. We worked with them and promoted the product,” Mikaela said.

"Empassion is empowerment and compassion and it's a really cool brand to be a part of.”

The duo have big plans in and out of the water with the Greene Sisters brand.
The duo have big plans in and out of the water with the Greene Sisters brand. Scott Powick

The company is currently in the process of creating and funding new projects for underprivileged women and children in developing countries.　

The trip to the Mentawais is another facet in the evolving world of the Greene Sisters, who foresee a big future ahead.

"We have so much planned and the Greene Sisters brand is taking off. We love it on the Coast and we're excited to see next year,” Eliza said.

Visit the pair on Instagram at: greene_sisters

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  eliza greene empassion greene sisters mikaela greene sister act sport surfers surfing tweed sport world surfing league

Greene sisters creating waves in and out of the water

Greene sisters creating waves in and out of the water

Surfing sisters plan on taking the world by storm

Pottsville Men's Shed provides new possum home

POSSUM MAGIC: Natalie Alcorn, Peter Ruhanen and Michael Ryan help rehouse a mountain brushtail possum.

Men's Shed helps re-home orphaned possum.

Council defers decision on leasing Black Rocks sports field

GROUP WORK: The members Pottsville and District Men's Shed are working towards finding a new place to call their own.

Pottsville Men's Shed left speechless after council decision.

Appeal to help combat type 1 diabetes struggle

DEALING WITH DIABETES: Jason Dries, pictured with his partner Emma and their children Hunta, 5, and Paris, 2, is learning to manage his type 1 diabetes.

Help support this young family's battle with type 1 diabetes.

Local Partners

Council defers decision on leasing Black Rocks sports field

The Pottsville Men's Shed continue to wait for council's decision on a five year license for Black Rocks site.

Coles service station scrapped by council

NO: Station DA rejected.

Service station development application rejected by council.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Ricky Martin is expecting his upcoming wedding to be "crazy" and "loud".

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

Jon Hamm is baffled by the "fascination" about his penis

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $735,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently located across...

Luxury residential living doesn&#39;t get much better than this

1/61 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

Apartment 2 2 2 $850,000

This beautiful apartment redefines luxury living, located in Garrick Street this in one of Coolangatta's most exclusive award winning buildings 'The Rainforest...

The Pride of Parkes Lane

55 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 6 3 4 $1,250,000 ...

Set amongst quality homes on the high side of the street this home has been designed to take in the views from all angles. Immerse yourself in the tranquility and...

Doubleview Diamond!

3 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

This superbly presented, elevated brick and tile home on prestigious, sought after Doubleview Drive is an absolute Gem! The spacious house has been smartly built...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

Ultimate Waterfront Living!

9 Compass Way, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 $1,175,000

Situated on a quite canal with stunning undisturbed river views, this charming home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Living on a Grand Scale

2 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $500,000 ...

Bay Grand is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

First floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; apartment with a park outlook

6/10 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

* Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and the beaches * Two generous size bedrooms with a balcony...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!