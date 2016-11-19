Greene sisters creating waves in and out of the water

Surfers Mikaela and Eliza Greene check out the surf at Kingscliff after relocating north from Sydney.

MEET the new faces of surfing, a sister act setting up to take the world by storm.

Mikaela and Eliza Greene have relocated to the Coast from Sydney to become the dual face of new Australian skincare range Empassion, while building their Greene Sisters' empire, which has accrued more than 14,500 followers on Instagram in its first eight months.

Following in the footsteps of surfers like Stephanie Gilmore, Layne Beachley and Sally Fitzgibbons, who've built their brands outside of surfing, the Greene Sisters have big plans of making their mark in the water, while creating just as big of a splash outside of it.

"Our aim for the Greene Sisters brand is for it to be diversified into a lot of different avenues and not just in surfing,” Mikaela said.

"We're branding ourselves differently to others, it's really important for us to keep it authentic and real,” Eliza added.

The sisters' main ambition is to compete together on the World Surfing League professional circuit Scott Powick

The sisters have collaborated with Surf Dive 'N Fish to charter an all-girls trip to the Mentawais, Indonesia in April next year.

An island-hopping, surfing and snorkelling trip, the pair are searching for 10 women to join them on the trip designed to encourage and motivate women to chase their dreams and goals.

"It's about giving women opportunities they don't usually get. We're super excited about giving 10 girls an amazing experience,” Eliza said.

The free-spirited Mikaela, 22 and business-savvy Eliza, 19, are mature beyond their years and have travelled the world building the foundations of the Greene Sisters brand.

They've survived squatters invading their apartment in Manly, gangsters in El Salvador, being broke and periods where all they had for dinner for the week was a piece of pizza to share and a $2 bag of lettuce leaves, but that's all part of the journey on the road to where they want to be.

"There was no way we were going to let mum and dad know we were struggling,” Mikaela said of the pairs' relocation to Sydney from their home town of Yallingup, Western Australia two years ago to compete in surfing's World Qualifying Series.

"We worked eight-hour shifts at surf school, then work at night making cocktails.

"There's been hard times but we were working towards something. It's nice to know we've done stuff by ourselves and achieved it through hard work.”

Surfing prodigies, Mikaela and Eliza began surfing at eight and 11 respectively and aim to be the first sisters to compete together on the World Surf League.

Mikaela Greene on her way to winning QS event, the Tweed Coast Pro, just a month after claiming first place at the Carve Pro in Maroubra in January Scott Powick

Mikaela has a world Qualifying Series ranking of 27, while Eliza is ranked just outside the top 100, but is a surfer on the rise.

In line with their philosophy of unity, the sisters see themselves as a collective in the water just as much out of it.

"We help each other heaps even though it's an individual sport and I try to help her out,” Eliza said.

"We are so close, Eliza winning is like me winning too and we share our winnings,” Mikaela added.

The pair wowed Empassion's owners to become the face of the brand, which will launch internationally into 25 countries in early 2017.

Selected out of hundreds of applicants, Empassion's philosophies fit the girls' outlook, with the pair now handling marketing and social media duties also.

"We said we're two competitive surfers branding ourselves as the Greene Sisters, and we'd love to enter as a sister act. We worked with them and promoted the product,” Mikaela said.

"Empassion is empowerment and compassion and it's a really cool brand to be a part of.”

The duo have big plans in and out of the water with the Greene Sisters brand. Scott Powick

The company is currently in the process of creating and funding new projects for underprivileged women and children in developing countries.

The trip to the Mentawais is another facet in the evolving world of the Greene Sisters, who foresee a big future ahead.

"We have so much planned and the Greene Sisters brand is taking off. We love it on the Coast and we're excited to see next year,” Eliza said.

