Greens mayor to lead Tweed

GREENS Councillor Katie Milne will lead the Tweed as mayor for the next two years.

Cr Milne will be supported by Pottsville community leader Chris Cherry in the role of deputy mayor for the next year.

The leadership positions were voted for by the new group of councillors in their first meeting at the Murwillumbah Chambers today and secured their positions over Cr Warren Polglase and Cr Pryce Allsop respectively.

Both councillors won by a vote of 4:3 with the so-called progressive group of councillors voting as a block, including Cr Milne, Cr Cherry, Cr Ron Cooper and Labor Cr Reece Byrnes.

The vote took place after the newly elected members were sworn in as councillors in a ceremony attended by a packed house of supporters, family and friends including Richmond MP Justine Elliot and former deputy mayor Gary Bagnall.

The councillors then nominated for a host of committees with Cr Milne to head the Aboriginal Advisory Body, the Australia Day Committee and Destination Tweed as council's representative.