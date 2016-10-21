25°
Greyhound racing ban 'question of when, not if'

Chris Calcino
21st Oct 2016 6:00 AM
NSW Premier Mike Baird (left) standing next to Deputy Premier Troy Grant, answers a question during a press conference concerning the on-off ban on greyhound racing in NSW.
NSW Premier Mike Baird (left) standing next to Deputy Premier Troy Grant, answers a question during a press conference concerning the on-off ban on greyhound racing in NSW. DAVID MOIR

PREMIER Mike Baird has been called a coward and warned the greyhound industry would disintegrate with or without his help.

Greens upper house MP Mehreen Faruqi has been on the warpath since Mr Baird overturned his ban on the sport, noting within three days of its reversal the industry was already backing away from meeting its promised 2000-dog annual breeding cap.

"It is no wonder that people have no faith in politicians when we have political cowardice on one side in the government and craven opportunism on the other side in the Labor Party," she said.

"Evidence does not matter any more, just political connections.

"Premier Baird says his convictions have not changed but, as Theodore Roosevelt said, 'Knowing what's right doesn't mean much unless you do what's right.'"

Ms Faruqi said the premier had put his own political skin above his principles, but said in the end the result would be the same.

"It is only a matter of time before the next mass grave is discovered or there is another live baiting scandal," she said.

"The collapse of the greyhound racing industry is a question of when, not if."

Fairfax has reported five injured greyhounds had already been euthanised in less than a week since the ban was lifted, including two dogs at Casino.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  greyhound greyhound racing ban mehreen faruqi mike baird nsw politics

