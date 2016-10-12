23°
Greyhound tracks for sale as embattled Baird lifts ban

Chris Calcino
| 12th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Mike Baird's greyhound racing ban has been cancelled.
Mike Baird's greyhound racing ban has been cancelled.

DEVELOPERS could soon be moving into Northern Rivers greyhound tracks after Premier Mike Baird offered to reverse his ban if the industry agrees to downsize.

Mr Baird was ridiculed in parliament after admitting he "got it wrong" and reinstating the sport ahead of its planned July 2017 cut-off date.

Hounded by poor polling and tensions within the Coalition government, the premier said the industry would be given one last chance to prove it could stamp out animal cruelty.

"I got it wrong. The Cabinet got it wrong. The government got it wrong," he said.

"Anyone that thinks you don't make a mistake, are you being honest with yourself?"

Opposition Leader Luke Foley told parliament the reversal had "nothing to do with principle but is being driven by political self-interest ahead of the Orange by-election".

The industry will be kept on a short leash with strict conditions attached to the Premier's change of heart.

Breeders will have to pay a $1500 bond for each new dog, with a maximum 2000 racing greyhounds across the state.

Penalties for people who abuse greyhounds will be increased, with jail terms on the cards, and the industry will have to fund increased regulation.

Race numbers will also drop and a number of the state's greyhound tracks will have to be sold.

There has been no word on which tracks, or how many, will be retired.

There are 34 tracks across the state - including Casino and Grafton which are believed to be on Crown land - and privately owned facilities in Lismore and Tweed Heads.

The government had promised all tracks on Crown land would kept for public use if the sport was banned.

Whether that rule will be extended to the new arrangements has not been decided.

The stunning turnaround followed a Newspoll a fortnight ago revealing Mr Baird's approval rating had dropped from 61% to 39% over nine months.

A backlash against the government was also expected at the looming Orange by-election, with reports Nationals MPs had threatened to oust Deputy Premier Troy Grant as party leader unless he ditched the ban.

NSW Greyhound Racing Alliance had also launched two separate legal bids to have the ban declared invalid.

NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers' Association executive officer Brenton Scott said the industry would guarantee to establish a controlled breeding program, stamp out euthanisation of "wastage" dogs, make the sport safer and employ a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty.

"The ban was devastating for so many communities and families and we are thankful that the government has listened and responded," Mr Scott said.

"We are now completely committed to making the people of NSW proud of their greyhound industry."

Former NSW premier Morris Iemma will lead a special government-appointed panel to ensure the new regulations are met.

A Racing NSW spokesman said the panel would decide whether Crown land tracks forced into sale would be kept for public use.

Topics:  backflip, greyhound racing, greyhound racing ban, mike baird, nsw politics, troy grant

