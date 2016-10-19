27°
Groggy patients risking lives on Boyd St

Alina Rylko
| 19th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
HURT: Patient David Lawrie is raising concerns over road safety outside the Tweed Heads Day Surgery as there is no pedestrian crossing.
HURT: Patient David Lawrie is raising concerns over road safety outside the Tweed Heads Day Surgery as there is no pedestrian crossing. Scott Powick

DOCTORS are lobbying for a pedestrian crossing on Boyd St amid fears patients of the Tweed Day Surgery and Specialist Centre are endangering their lives crossing the road at Tweed Heads.

Building body corporate chairman Dr Glen Parker said at least three complaints had been received by the clinic in the first six months of this year in relation to falls on the road.

Dr Parker said sedated and elderly patients often had difficulty when leaving the clinic to find their parked cars, among them Tweed Heads retiree David Lawrie, who tripped and ripped off a skin graft following surgery.

"I was about to cross the road near the car yard next to the surgery when a car sped past me. I fell forwards onto the road and hit my face on the asphalt,” Mr Lawrie said.

Dr Parker said he was concerned about the incident and complained to Tweed Shire Council.

"(Mr Lawrie) came back to me into the clinic and had blood all over his face and his graft was missing; it was just appalling, he was so shaken,” Dr Parker said.

"I looked after him and then he went to hospital because he thought he was having a heart attack.”

Dr Parker claims a fatal car crash at the scene several years ago was caused by the lack of a zebra crossing and has lobbied council staff and Tweed MP Geoff Provest on the issue.

"I sent a petition signed by all the businesses on the block supporting a pedestrian crossing outside the front of the building,” Dr Parker said.

A council spokesperson confirmed the Local Traffic Committee had considered the request on several occasions but said, "it doesn't meet the criteria for a pedestrian crossing”.

The matter will go to council again on October 27, as part of the Local Traffic Committee Minutes, which council then votes on.

Dr Parker said he was hopeful of a positive outcome.

"We are simply asking for a pedestrian crossing to help people get across the road and to their destination,” he said.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  dr glen parker pedestrian crossing tweed day surgery tweed shire council

