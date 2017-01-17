Group 18 league push for expansion of women's sport

GROUP 18 Junior Rugby League is pushing for a stand alone junior Women's League Tag competition in 2017.

Currently, girls aged from five to 12 play in junior boys' competition but the group would look to incorporate women's tag competitions from this year onward.

Group 18 JRL publicity officer Anna Bourne said the group's nine clubs from Tugun to Byron were onboard to establish a competition for girls aged 13-16.

"It's been really popular with high schools and country rugby league and lots of girls have gotten involved. So we're hoping that follows through into clubs,” Bourne said.

"The 13-14s would play in the same competition and the 15s and 16s would play in their own too.”

"Every club is hoping to field one team in each age group.”

Ladies tag is a modified version of league and has the same rules but tacklers pull tags from opponents' shorts to constitute a tackle.

Bourne said the game was really safe and strong interest had shown the time was right to expand.

She said it was important to offer young women the opportunity to stay in the sport of rugby league.

"We're most definitely trying to keep numbers in the game. We're hoping that if more girls are playing, there'll be more players in general,” Bourne said.

"In the past we've had some very talented girls come through but they couldn't keep going. Now there's an opportunity for them to keep playing and progressing, which is great.

There's lots of girls that love rugby league and don't want to play other sports, so hopefully those girls will come to the clubs.”

Bourne said clubs should have numbers finalised mid-March for an April start and those interested can contact local clubs, head to playnrl.com and register online or call: 0419 901 586.