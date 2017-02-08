Group cultivates Tyalgum patch

The Heart Collectors are an acoustic folk group from Tyalgum formed by Kymrie Henge, Tristan Dafoe, Mobius Barnaby and Reuben Loire.

RETURNING home to perform on break from a nine-month American recording and touring trip, rising Tyalgum band The Heart Collectors are heading back to where it all began.

To celebrate the release of their third album, Back to the Garden, The Heart Collectors will play an intimate garden show on Saturday, March 4, the date of the album's release.

The engaging album is carried by the emotive acoustic guitar by Reuben Loire, cello and strings virtuoso Mobius Barnaby, free wheeling banjo and mandolin from Tristan DaFoe and the dynamic yet tasteful percussions of lead singer Kymrie Henge.

Striking gold with Back to the Garden, the group have been invited to perform at one of the largest music festivals and conferences in the world, South by South West, in what is shaping as an even bigger year for them than 2016, when they spent most of the year in America.

"It feels as though we've grounded ourselves as a band, how we work, how we write and who we want to grow to be in this music world,” Henge said.

"And with that foundation it feels right to give back to those who have deeply inspired us and to to remember and honour the men and women who have shaped our lives.”

For Back to the Garden, The Heart Collectors have taken some of their fans' favourite songs and made them new again, placing their own unique stamp into each beat, while bringing force through the unity of their harmonies.

Tickets are $15 each and available on their website at www.theheartcollectors.com or call 0488 713 241.

Follow the group's journey on Facebook or Instagram.

