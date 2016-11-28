25°
Guardians weed out problems in fight for Fingal

Aisling Brennan
| 28th Nov 2016 3:41 PM
GUARDIANS OF NATURE: Fingal Head Coastcare workers Bunny Rabbitts, Kay Bolton, Kate McKenzie and Isla Piper continue to care for the area.
GUARDIANS OF NATURE: Fingal Head Coastcare workers Bunny Rabbitts, Kay Bolton, Kate McKenzie and Isla Piper continue to care for the area. Scott Powick

IT'S been 30 years since the Fingal Head Coastcare group got together to stop the invasion of Bitou bush, a South African plant, on the dunes of the coastal town.

Founding Fingal Head Coastcare member Kate McKenzie said she had started the group to protect the natural environment from the introduced plant species.

"This area was sand mined and it was during the early days of rehabilitation after the sand mining they had planted a very limited amount of specifies, including Bitou bush which did well on the sand dunes,” Ms McKenzie said.

"It was climbing up trees for three or four metres.

"Somebody had to do something.”

Since 1986, the Fingal Head Coastcare members have worked to maintain 33 hectares of Crown Land in the area, including the littoral rainforest that survives behind the dunes.

To ensure the hard work done by the community group is maintained for the next 30 years, Fingal Head Coastcare member Kay Bolton started an education program with Fingal Head Public School in 1991.

"I think it's made a lot of difference around here because a lot of those kids now are adults and they've all got that sense of ownership of the trees they planted,” Ms Bolton said.

"They've been through the whole process.”

The group, which currently has 175 members, continues to propagate native trees and flora in its own nursery for planting.

The nursery was set up in 1991 after years of propagating in Ms McKenzie's backyard.

Ms McKenzie said in order for the group to continue to maintain Fingal Head, something needed to be done to ensure the cost of maintenance was always available.

"You can get grant money typically for a new project,” she said.

"But if we say we want to maintain what we've done, it's not a new project, and the hardest thing to get money for is maintenance.”

Ms Bolton agreed that it was important to find funding for maintenance.

"We had a project in 2011 and we're still maintaining it because there is no use if we put all that effort in and nothing,” she said.

Ms Kenzie said the group will continue to maintain the natural environment of Fingal Head, especially against the Asparagus Fern, which is currently causing a problem for the area.

Tweed Daily News

It's taken a lot of work to keep Fingal Head perfect but this group aren't going to stop now.

