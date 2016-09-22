Gurney wanted by police on three warrants of arrest

Jon Dennis Gurney is wanted on 3 warrants of arrest.

TWEED-Byron Local Area Command police are calling on the community to help locate Jon Dennis Gurney, who is wanted on three warrants of arrest.

Gurney, 27, is wanted for arrest in both NSW and Queensland.

Police said Gurney's whereabouts was unknown, but it was believed he had connections in Coffs Harbour, NSW, and Southport, Qld.

Gurney was last seen in Byron Bay on September 12, 2016, and may be driving a white Hyundai I20 hire car bearing Victoria registration 1DI6QP.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this male, they are urged to contact the Tweed-Byron Local Area Command on 07 5536 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.