Hare Krishna candidate sick of red tape

CITY MEETS COUNTRY: Mathuranatha Das with Goura the bullock on the hustings trail at Tweed City.

IT'S not every day you see an ox wagon trot down the middle of Minjungbal Dr.

Heads turned at Tweed City last week as aspiring Tweed Shire Council candidate Mathuranatha Das and his beloved bullock Goura walked through the area with an ox wagon in tow, emblazoned with the message to "Vote 1” for Das.

The Hare Krishna devotee and grandfather, who moved to the Tweed Valley some 40 years ago, is running as an independent candidate without a group in next week's local government poll.

Mr Das, who has run several small businesses over the years, said he was sick of the red tape and inefficiencies in the council, prompting his decision to run.

"The amount of waste and persecution I have seen over the last 40 years, I finally thought I might as well try and get on there and wind back the unnecessary regulations, the draconian and excessive and ever- increasing rules and regulation,” he said.

"I want to make the council a bit more human-friendly and practical and down to earth.”