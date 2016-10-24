Hare Krishna School proves LNAP success

TOP GRADES: A student from the Hare Krishna School takes her time doing her English school work.

THE Hare Krishna School in Eungella, near Murwillumbah, has been recognised for its dedication to student learning by the Association of Independent Schools NSW.

Hare Krishna principal Victor Machevsky travelled to Sydney last week to share how the community-based school had applied the Literacy and Numeracy Action Plan, a NSW education initiative.

"The students in the Hare Krishna School have demonstrated dramatic gains in their levels of literacy and numeracy, significantly rising above the national average,” Mr Machevsky said.

The initiative aimed to improve the quality of teaching across the state.

The Hare Krishna School has incorporated rigorous diagnostic assessments, teaching models and real-time coaching for teachers.

"Our classrooms are now buzzing with learning enthusiasm of the students, which is the direct consequence of the best teaching practices implemented and coached in the school,” Mr Machevsky said.

The NSW Minister for Education Adrian Piccoli attended the Sydney event.

"Minister Piccoli commended on the devoted teachers of the Hare Krishna School for their high level of professionalism, commitment and innovation in the areas of literacy and numeracy,” Mr Machevsky said.