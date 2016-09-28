Hats off to our award-winning chefs

BUSINESSES in the Tweed's food and drinks industry came together to celebrate the high quality of produce coming out of the region last week.

Destination Tweed hosted the event at Osteria, Cabarita to appreciate the variety of fresh food, exciting restaurants and award-winning breweries throughout the Tweed.

Destination Tweed CEO Bill Tatchell said the event was a great way to say thank you to the hard working businesses.

"It is such an exciting time to be promoting this beautiful region, watching restaurants grow with the community whilst maintaining a connection to where their produce is coming from,” Mr Tatchell said. The event highlighted a variety of restaurants and products in the Tweed, including Tumbulgum's Husk Distillers, Halcyon House restaurant Paper Daisy and regional favourite Fins Restaurant.

Kylie Mitchell-Smith and Harriet Messenger share a glass of Ink Gin at Osteria. Contributed

Recently receiving its 21st Chef Hat, Fins Restaurant Kingscliff owner and chef Steven Snow said he enjoyed being a part of the expanding Tweed food industry.

"I love cooking, and it is wonderful to know that my industry peers recognise that we are at the top of our game, and aim to be there for another 21 years,” Mr Snow said.

Mr Tatchell said Destination Tweed is committed to continue to promote the region and encourage tourism.

"We are excited to be driving this growth by refreshing initiatives such as the Taste the Tweed to ensure we capitalise on visitors to this region by offering new and exciting experiences to keep them coming back and stay longer in the Tweed,” Mr Tatchell said.