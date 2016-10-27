27°
Hawaii's John John takes world crown

Andrew McKinnon | 27th Oct 2016 12:11 PM
Hawaii's John John Florence celebrating his world title victory at the Meo Rip Curl Pro in Portugal. John John couldn't be happier to claim his first world title crown although it was on the cards that he would do so in Hawaii. Now he can really let loose in the final events of the year on his home territory.
Hawaii's John John Florence celebrating his world title victory at the Meo Rip Curl Pro in Portugal. John John couldn't be happier to claim his first world title crown although it was on the cards that he would do so in Hawaii. Now he can really let loose in the final events of the year on his home territory. Damien Poullenot

SURF SCENE with Andrew McKinnon

vanessa.horstman

I HAD a hunch that John John would win the world title prior to the final day's outcome at Supertubos, Peniche, Portugal on Tuesday.

I'd written my weekly surf column on the Monday morning deadline before the world title had gone down, with the contest put on hold the night before still swinging in the balance. So I said stuff it, I'm going out on a massive limb to say John John Florence would be the next world champion.

It could have easily gone the other way especially when South Africa's Jordy Smith was storming into contention. Had Jordy won Portugal and John John failed in the semis, it would have gone down to Pipe and then Florence would have eventually claimed his maiden world title. But my instinct told me that surfing's new super hero John John Florence - known as the "surfer's surfer” - would nail it in Portugal.

And then there was the Snapper wins: Straddie Assault Saturday's Teams for the 21st time story. Ironically, Point Lookout Boardriders won the Sunday Tag Teams with Bede Durbidge back in the saddle as mentioned in the story. But what wasn't mentioned was how Bede, while nursing his injury, was helping coach John John from the channel in pumping waves at Cloudbreak, Tavarua for the Fiji Pro. So one of the best Aussies on tour had a hand in getting the young Hawaiian to realise his world title dream.

WORLD CHAMP: John John Florence during Round 4 of the Rip Curl Pro Portugal.
WORLD CHAMP: John John Florence during Round 4 of the Rip Curl Pro Portugal. Damien Poullenot

Here's my John John World Title story before he was officially announced the world champion in Portugal!

HAWAII'S John John Florence is the next world champion. Whether he takes it out with a win in Portugal or finishes on top at Pipeline in Hawaii, you can bet London to a brick that Florence is the new world champ for 2016.

At 24 years, Florence learnt how to surf on the North Shore of Oahu when he was barely out of nappies. Even before he was a teenager, John John and his brothers were ripping it up light years ahead and destined to follow in the footsteps of great Hawaiian world champions. Hawaii's first world champion was Fred Hemmings in 1968 at Puerto Rico, followed by Jimmy Blears in 1972 at San Diego, California. There was a big wait between drinks before Derek Ho broke the drought as the first Hawaiian to win an ASP world professional title. Sunny Garcia would be next in 2000 and then Andy Irons had a three-year stranglehold, denying Kelly Slater in 2002, '03 and '04. Now it's John John's turn.

A young John John Florence barely out of nappies was attacking the big waves of his home break at Backdoor on the North Shore. Photo by taken by Sydney surfing and landscape photographer Bill Morris, check out his Instagram @billmorris and www.billmorris.com.au
A young John John Florence barely out of nappies was attacking the big waves of his home break at Backdoor on the North Shore. Photo by taken by Sydney surfing and landscape photographer Bill Morris, check out his Instagram @billmorris and www.billmorris.com.au Bill Morris (Instagram @billmorr

Florence represents the new face of professional surfing with his incredible air, rail and barrel riding game. It has taken him a while to settle into competition and the regime required to play the game. But each time this kid genius takes to the water, he continues to blow minds and takes surfing to the next level. On land he is fully composed, almost ice cool, apart from that laidback, warm Aloha personality. There is much to love about this young Hawaiian who is internationally respected and an excellent role model. The future of professional surfing is in excellent hands with John John Florence. Bring on the Hawaiian final event and the crowning glory at Pipeline, home of John John.

Bede Durbidge, Ethan Ewing, Tim MacDonald, etc. from Point Lookout Boardriders Club, stoked to win the Straddie Assault Tag Teams. First time back in the water for Durbidge competing since breaking his pelvis a Hawaii&#39;s Pipeline last year.
Bede Durbidge, Ethan Ewing, Tim MacDonald, etc. from Point Lookout Boardriders Club, stoked to win the Straddie Assault Tag Teams. First time back in the water for Durbidge competing since breaking his pelvis a Hawaii's Pipeline last year. Adrian Bort/Adrenaline shots pho

Snapper has done it again by winning the annual Straddie Teams result for the umpteenth time. No other club has come remotely close to the Snapper Surfriders' domination. The longest running teams event in the world now in its 33rd year, once again invited 16 clubs to board the Stradbroke Island Ferry and do battle at Point Lookout's Main Beach.

The teams were held on Saturday in primo offshore conditions, with the favoured northerly wind for Point Lookout and the proverbial southerly buster arrived on Sunday for the tag team. The Snapper team was predominately younger, with the likes of Reef Doig, Dextar Muskens, Kai Tandler, Kobie Enright, Mitch Parkinson, Max Carney, Dan Pryor and their very experienced president and stalwart team rider, Jay Phillips. Their coach was none other than Snapper legend Rabbit Bartholomew who was extremely happy with his club's performance.

"This was our 21st win,” said Bugs, "We won with a surfer to spare. It was one of our most dominant wins with a super hard draw including heats against Point Lookout's Ethan Ewing and Byron's Sol Bailey which we lost. This win and the Kirra Team's win, has made up for the disappointment of losing the national battle of the boardriding clubs in January.” Snapper won on 29 points from North Shore on 25 points. It's another fabulous way to finish off a hugely successful year for the Snapper Surfriders.

Meanwhile in the Tag Teams, the local side was on fire with the island's very own "John John Florence” aka Ethan Ewing, and Bede Durbidge's long-awaited return to the waves with a jersey on since his horrific wipeout at Pipeline almost 12 months ago. Point Lookout won with a fully pumped up Palm Beach Boardriders in second, North Shore third and LeBa fourth.

WINNERS: Snapper Surfriders winning their 21st team victory at Point Lookout, North Stradbroke Island.
WINNERS: Snapper Surfriders winning their 21st team victory at Point Lookout, North Stradbroke Island. Adrian Bort/Adrenaline Shots
