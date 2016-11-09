25°
Healthy food challenge for budding chefs

Dave Carroll | 9th Nov 2016 10:56 AM
Anne Briggs from Northern Rivers Food is supporting the Health District challenge.
Anne Briggs from Northern Rivers Food is supporting the Health District challenge. Contributed

BUDDING chefs on the Tweed have a chance to prove their credentials with the Northern NSW Local Health District hosting a healthy cooking challenge.

The Health Local Food Cooking Challenge is open to all Northern Rivers residents with $100 prize vouchers be awarded to those who present the most appealing, healthy and creative meals.

Local Health District acting health promotion manger Gavin Dart said participants would need to submit a short video of them creating a healthy meal and the only rule is that entrants must use fresh ingredients from local farmers markets, farm gates or grown at home.

Mr Dart said the meal could be as simple as a new take on a sandwich or a more complex meal that you'd see in a restaurant.

Categories include best salad, best meal for children and adolescents, best meal under $5 and the open category.

Entries must be submitted prior to November 28.

School students, community gardens, neighbourhood centres and farmers markets are encouraged to participate.

Visit www.nnswlhd.health .nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  healthy food challenge northern nsw local health district

