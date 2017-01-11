HEATWAVE: Temps could reach as high as 43 degrees

OVER the next few days as the predicted heatwave hits, surf life savers have been prompted to issue a stark warning for those heading to the beach.

The recent spike in drownings over the festive season, has contributed to this warning.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the following maximum temperatures for the Northern Rivers area

Wednesday: 35-40 degrees

Thursday: low to high 30s

Friday: 33-39 degrees

Saturday: 37-43 degrees

This means that heat stress is a very real risk for the thousands of people expected to descend on the coast over the next few days.

Tips For Beating The Heat