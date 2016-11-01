Helpers needed for Mur'bah Show days

THE annual Murwillumbah Agricultural Show kicks off this weekend at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds.

While preparations are well under way, show secretary Cynthia Hanger says volunteers are desperately needed to help make the weekend run smoothly.

"We need volunteers to help out with the catering and people to be able to work a coffee machine,” Ms Hanger said.

"We also need some help in the bar but people need to have Responsible Service of Alcohol certificate to help serve drinks.

Ms Hanger said patrons can expect to have plenty of fun during the show on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5.

"It's the best little country show in the Northern New South Wales,” she said.

There's plenty to enjoy over the two days including motor-cross, rodeos and fireworks.

Entry is free on both days of the show.

FAST FACTS

For more information, contact the Tweed River Agricultural Society:

02 6672 5507

www.facebook.com/ mbahshow2484