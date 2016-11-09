Helping plant the seeds in Mur'bah

HUNTING: Barry Firth, Nola Firth, Tracey Boniface and Pam O'Connor hope to find a new site for the Murwillum bah community garden.

THE Murwillumbah Community Garden Group is looking to plant its seeds in a more permanent site and grow its membership.

Project co-ordinator Pam O'Connor said the group hoped to attract new members for the garden at West End St, Murwillumbah.

"The group is inspired to create a new community gardening space where all interested people are welcome to garden together,” Ms O'Connor said.

"It can be a really fruitful initiative in which participants learn from each other and grow healthy food.”

Ms O'Connor said if the group had more members it could look at acquiring a larger space for the garden.

"We're inviting people with experience working with committees, passion for gardening or for giving back to the community to get involved,” she said.

Group members have met with Tweed Shire Council and other community organisations to look for alternative sights.

Council's sustainability program leader Deb Firestone said the garden would be a great asset to the community.

"Council is excited about this campaign to establish a new space that will build community interest and knowledge in gardening and improve the health and well-being of our community,” Ms Firestone said.

"They also connect communities socially.”

There are already five community gardens in the Tweed Shire which cultivate the relationships between residents and fresh produce.