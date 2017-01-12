Woman killed after being hit by truck on M1 motorway

Traffic banked up on the Pacific Motorway near Coomera after an accident. Photo: Channel 7

ALL northbound lanes on the M1 have reopened after traffic ground to a halt following a fatal crash at the Gold Coast today.

A female pedestrian was killed after being hit by a semi-trailer about noon.

The crash happened near Coomera between exits 54 and 49. Skid marks about 20m long can be seen on the road.

Motorists travelling north on the Pacific Motorway can expect hefty delays. At 3.30pm, traffic back about 20km to Gaven.

An accident on the northbound section of the M1 at Coomera is forcing traffic from four lanes to one. Photo: Jodie Richter

All lanes of the M1 northbound at Coomera were shut as a result of the incident but had reopened by about 3.10pm.

Earlier police advised motorists to seek alternate routes.

Regional duty officer Inspector Mark Pengelly urged motorists to avoid the area.

"It's going to be chaotic for the next few hours," he said.

UPDATE: Heavy traffic on the M1 at Coomera following a serious accident. Northbound lanes closed. #9News pic.twitter.com/3t49CAVKdm — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) January 12, 2017

"Avoid the area if you can."

He said the truck driver was the only witnesses to the incident.

Traffic was backed north of Coomera to Oxenford.

If you or anyone you know needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14