EMERGENCY services are at the scene after a three-car crash near the M1 Pacific Highway at Tweed Heads West.

The Kennedy Drive offramp southbound has been closed to traffic following the incident.

Police, fire brigade and ambulance services are at the scene and early reports indicate that there are no major injuries.

Detours directing southbound traffic to the next offramp were in place.