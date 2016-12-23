Ho ho ho: Pottsville bowlo gears up for new clientele

Santa visits the Pottsville Sports Club to entertain the kids in the new Kids Play area. (Ella Dean, Amali Hunt, Molly Dean, Kaleb Boddie, Aleece Hunt, Tia Van den Grend, Montana Carr and Georgie Chalmers)

SANTA popped into Pottsville Beach Bowls Club this week to celebrate the opening of the centre's new refurbishment.

The new area includes a fenced and covered children's playground, with al fresco dining and a new bar offering craft beers and pub lunches.

General manager Michael Judd said the club, which boasts 3000 members, was aiming to better cater for the town's growing number of young families.

"We are trying to create an atmosphere for the growing community of Pottsville because the demographic has changed quite dramatically," he said.

"There are a lot of younger families coming through so we just want to try and catch that market and give back to the community. There is nothing else around that caters for young families and children."

Mr Judd said the old yellow brick wall had been knocked down and the front garden altered to create a new entertainment area and kids playground, with new park bench tables where people can sit.

The new dining facilities will compliment the club's existing restaurant, while the playground will continue to be supported by the Kids Club on weekend nights.

Live music is offered every Wednesday and Friday night and on Sunday afternoons.