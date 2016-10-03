Holy cow: calf's Krishna care a miracle

SACRED COW: Hare Krishna farm hand Urvasi Devi Dasi with the calf recovering from surgery to its front legs.

REJECTED by her mother at birth and with deformities in her legs, Madhuri Adi Lila had more than a shaky start to life.

It was a cold rainy night in August when Radhika - a hand-raised cow herself - gave birth to the calf at the Hare Krishna farm, Eungella.

Farm hand Urvasi Devi Dasi said the calf was sadly rejected and left to die.

"Radhi was not at all interested in anything to do with the shivering little bundle, yet it was imperative the newborn get nutrient-rich colostrum within the first 12 hours of life,” Ms Dasi said.

"The little one eagerly drank from the bottle as we sent photographs of the deformed front feet to the vet via mobile phone.

"The tendons in the front legs are too short and she is not able to extend the first joint. She can walk around in a limited fashion on her knuckles.”

Last week the calf was recovering well from surgery on her tendons at the Murwillumbah Vet Clinic.

She gets physio three times a day, with the Hare community worldwide praying for the animal to recover and walk normally.

Cows are considered sacred animals in the Hare Krishna faith.