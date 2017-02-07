Hoodlums board and trash boat, cause it to flood

VANDALS boarded an anchored vessel before trashing it and busting a pipe that caused it to flood.

Volunteer Rescue Point Danger crews got the call about 9pm on Monday to pump water from a boat near Boyds Bridge in Terranora Creek.

Nick Wythe, the deputy unit commander, said the volunteers were needed until midnight.

"The vessel looked like it had been broken into,” he said.

"They've tried to rip out a toilet and in doing that they've pulled the toilet discharge pipe out, flooded the vessel and we had to pump it.”

He said it looked to crews as though whoever vandalised the boat had been sleeping or living onboard.

The owner of the vessel was contacted and made his way up from Sydney to inspect the damage.