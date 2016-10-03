Hop on board the new youth bus service

YOUTH BUS: (from left) Charles Clarke, Brayden Togo, Jake Oakshott and Tamara Moon get ready to use the shuttle service around the Tweed.

IT'S hard for anyone to travel throughout the Tweed without a car, especially if you're a child or teenager.

But Cruisin' Youth has come up with a solution and are offering shuttle services for youth aged between 12 and 24.

Program coordinator Tamara Moon said the service provided safe and affordable transport for groups of at least eight people.

"We can provide transport to help them get out and about socially and recreationally,” Ms Moon said.

Ms Moon said the service is looking for volunteers to drive the shuttle service.

"Anyone that's good with kids and wants to become active in the community should call us and we can direct them to how to volunteer,” she said.

Ms Moon said the service was ideal for young people wanting to travel to places that are inaccessible by public transport like Mooball or Fingal.