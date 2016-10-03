25°
News

Hop on board the new youth bus service

Aisling Brennan | 3rd Oct 2016 4:22 PM
YOUTH BUS: (from left) Charles Clarke, Brayden Togo, Jake Oakshott and Tamara Moon get ready to use the shuttle service around the Tweed.
YOUTH BUS: (from left) Charles Clarke, Brayden Togo, Jake Oakshott and Tamara Moon get ready to use the shuttle service around the Tweed. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S hard for anyone to travel throughout the Tweed without a car, especially if you're a child or teenager.

But Cruisin' Youth has come up with a solution and are offering shuttle services for youth aged between 12 and 24.

Program coordinator Tamara Moon said the service provided safe and affordable transport for groups of at least eight people.

"We can provide transport to help them get out and about socially and recreationally,” Ms Moon said.

Ms Moon said the service is looking for volunteers to drive the shuttle service.

"Anyone that's good with kids and wants to become active in the community should call us and we can direct them to how to volunteer,” she said.

Ms Moon said the service was ideal for young people wanting to travel to places that are inaccessible by public transport like Mooball or Fingal.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cruisin' youth, youth shuttle service

Hop on board the new youth bus service

Hop on board the new youth bus service

This shuttle service is helping the youth get around town without any hassle.

Early morning rays create sublime colour

SLEEPING GIANT: Mt Warning overlooking the cane fields near Murwillumbah.

Behind the Lens with Ryan Fowler

Candidates clock up km in fight against obesity

GOOD SPORT: Murwillumbah candidate Michael McNamara is counting his kilometres as he doorknocks the electorate.

Candidates join kick the kilos campaign

Conlogue refuses to roll over in title chase

CONTENDER: California's Courtney Conlogue defends her Cascais Women's Pro in Portugal to keep her world title hopes alive.

Californian Courtney Conlogue fights hard in WSL women's title race.

Local Partners

Early morning rays create sublime colour

Behind the Lens: Early morning light glistens over Mt Warning

Kick the Kilos: September 29

A morning run is just one way to kick those kilos

Tweed consolidates top three spot.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie has reportedly hired two expert lawyers to help her with her divorce from Brad Pitt.

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star unharmed in hotel room ambush

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

Here you have an outstanding opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water location just a few steps...

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

Elanora&#39;s Best Buy!!

14 Bergamont Street, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

This beautiful, superbly presented family home is certainly one of the areas's BEST bargain buys! After 15 happy years in residence, the owners of this impeccable...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

HIGHLY MOTIVATED VENDOR - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE SUBMITTED

9007b The Boulevard, Benowa 4217

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

On one of the better streets in the sought-after new section of Royal Pines stands this superb architect designed home; built by an engineer to the same exacting...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST 11:00 - 11:30AM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the Tweed...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record