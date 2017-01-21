29°
News

Hopes for tourism to boost Murwillumbah businesses

Aisling Brennan
| 21st Jan 2017 12:34 PM
Tweed Shire Councillor Pryce Allsop in front of one of 12 empty shop fronts in the main street of Murwillumbah.
Tweed Shire Councillor Pryce Allsop in front of one of 12 empty shop fronts in the main street of Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DRIVING down the main street of Murwillumbah its easy to spot the 12 empty shop fronts dotted throughout suggesting a struggling town.

But Councillor Pryce Allsop said he believed fostering tourism within the town would see the CBD thrive again.

"We really need to get on board the tourism band wagon,” Cr Allsop said.

"With the likes of the big shopping centres attracting so many people from our region, there's a draw out of Murwillumbah.

"We've got the art gallery and it's doing a mighty job but it doesn't bring people to main street. It's not enough.”

Cr Allsop suggested providing visitors with a larger shopping centre, accommodation and greater variety would entice people to stay in town.

"We need something for people with disposable incomes to have somewhere to stay and enjoy it,” he said.

"If we can facilitate more of that type of tourism then we're just going to bring more and more money into the town. It's not just a money grab but it's making business sustainable.”

Former Murwillumbah District Business Chamber president Toni Zuschke said she didn't believe Murwillumbah CBD was failing but agreed encouraging tourism through the town would boost business.

"Every town has empty shops and ours is no exception,” Ms Zuschke said.

She said three years ago the chamber conducted a survey on the amount of vacant shop fronts in town and found 33% of the CBD was up for rent.

"Three years ago the CBD was very much alive and well,” Ms Zuschke said.

"The business that had shut were a sign of the times. Those businesses have now been filled.

"People are taking the opportunity when another business folds, other business have relocated. They moved into this bigger premise and shops will be empty.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With greater numbers of people travelling from Byron Bay to Brisbane to visit Murwillumbah, Ms Zusche said businesses needed to start thinking of things to entice visitors to stay.

"People have to find a niche that will survive in a country town,” she said.

"A lot of these people who do these fashion boutiques in town are getting visitors coming in and buying.

"We need to become the Mount Tambourine of the Northern Rivers.

"Murwillumbah is probably easier to get to because of the highway upgrades.”

Cr Allsop agreed saying the businesses could shut on Monday's and Tuesday's to encourage weekend trade.

"Mum and dad businesses struggle with that,” he said.

"They have to be open Saturday and Sunday.”

Cr Allsop said Murwillumbah needs to look at also including other features that would encourage people to visit and stay.

"In the middle of town we've got Hospital Hill and what ideally could be done there is a botanical gardens,” Cr Allsop said.

"We could had something that would be inviting and engaging like a lookout.”

Tweed Daily News

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Hopes for tourism to boost Murwillumbah businesses

Hopes for tourism to boost Murwillumbah businesses

Murwillumbah businesses need a new strategy.

Casuarina tops Tweed house market at $870,000

Casuarina recorded the region's top median prices for both houses ($870,000) and units ($435,000).

Buyers jumping at chance to get into Tweed property market

On the Mat:Underdogs come up trumps

WINNERS: Tweed Heads chief Paul Girdler. The Ospreys are undefeated in this year's Premier League.

Premier League Round Two

Suzi Quatro returns with live supergroup launch

DEVIL GATE: Suzi Quatro will reignite her love affair with Australia in February for the Leather Forever Encore tour.

"It's always been a special place for me”

Local Partners

Community called on to celebrate life of Paul Barrett

CALLS are going out for the community to join and celebrate the life of colourful musician and much-loved Tweed identity Paul Barrett.

41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

Ballina Little Pelicans Playgroup needs a new coordinator as soon as possible.

This popular group for parents and children could be forced to shut

Suzi Quatro returns with live supergroup launch

DEVIL GATE: Suzi Quatro will reignite her love affair with Australia in February for the Leather Forever Encore tour.

"It's always been a special place for me”

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

M Night Shyamalan has audiences on the edge of their seats as McAvoy bounces among 23 personalities

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD • Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $765,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently...

IF PARADISE IS HALF AS NICE

14 Benaroon Court, Tallebudgera 4228

House 6 3 4 Auction

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac and set well back from the road, all you need to do is walk into this stunning, spacious home and you'll feel a thousand miles...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance, contemporary home evokes tranquility and is ideal for the...

Class, Convenience and Almost New

27 Hidden Cove, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 2 Auction

This beautiful 1 year old, family home is situated in Hidden Cove', Tallebudgera's brand new boutique estate of just 25 homes and just minutes from all this great...

Beachside Living with Stunning Ocean and River Views on Iconic D&#39;Bah Hill

6D/3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $645,000 ...

Just a few minutes' walk from Duranbah Beach, Greenmount Beach and world famous Snapper Rocks, this spacious apartment offers the very best of in-town, beachside...

QUALITY STREET!

6 Araluen Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Auction

It has style, it has space AND most significantly it is has a selection of world class beaches, shops, surf clubs and schools virtually on your doorstep. After 11...

A sought after location beckons those looking for convenience

16/73 Darlington Drive, Banora Point 2486

Unit 2 1 1 Price Range...

* 'Fairway Gardens' is a great little manicured community perfect for those wanting easy living * Large outdoor covered pergola area with lovely gardens to keep...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

Casuarina tops Tweed house market at $870,000

Casuarina recorded the region's top median prices for both houses ($870,000) and units ($435,000).

Buyers jumping at chance to get into Tweed property market

Beautiful Terranora acreage

77 Mahers Lane, Terranora.

Check out this week's feature property.

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!