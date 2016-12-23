Hospice seeking funding support for nurses

RAISING THE BAR: Chris Middleton from Cabarita Beach Sports and Bowls Club, Peter O'Donnell from Lions and Fred Perlenfein, director of Cabarita Beach SLSC, hand over a $1500 cheque to Wedgetail's Meredith Dennis on Tuesday.

THE Tweed's Wedgetail Retreat Community Hospice urgently needs funded palliative care nurses and has called on NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner for support.

The request from Wedgetail, which operates the state's only 24/7 adults community hospice and provides care to people with a life limiting illness, follows a new Cancer Council campaign for 129 additional full time palliative care nurses.

It says these are needed to meet the standards in place across Australia's other states and territories.

Wedgetail Retreat Community Hospice and Tweed Palliative Support president Meredith Dennis said her organisation was open to working with the Cancer Council.

"We operate NSW's only 24/7 adults' community hospice with registered nurses, along with home hospice support, loan of medical equipment to palliative patients and educational services all provided free or donation based,” Ms Dennis said.

"We are not state or federally government funded and urgently need funded palliative care nurses at the hospice.

"We have contacted the NSW health minister's office but, to date, no funds have been forthcoming.”

The minister has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, Tweed Palliative Care received a boost last week after being chosen as the recipient of funds raised through a charity golf day.

The fifth annual Surf n Turf Charity Golf Day was held at Mullumbimby Golf Club recently between golfers from the Cabarita Beach Sports Club (CBSC) and Cabarita Beach SLSC.

Those taking part raised $1500 for Wedgetail Retreat.

Ms Dennis was delighted to receive the funds, which are crucial for the centre, with a yearly cost of around $500,000 in running costs.

Chris Middleton from CBSC said about 50 people took part in the event.

"I had a friend who spoke highly of Wedgetail,” Mr Middleton said. "We thought this donation benefits the whole community.”

FAST FACT:

More than 80 volunteers contribute more than 38,000 hours to provide yearly support at the centre.