Hospital says mum not in labour, gives birth two hours later

Jessica Love with baby Nevaeh Armitage, father Dylan Armitage and grandmother Rachael Armitage. Nevaeh was born in the bathroom at home.

THE ARMITAGE family is recovering from the shock delivery of their first grandchild after they were forced to deliver the baby girl in the bathroom of their Pottsville home.

Nevaeh Ellen Jane Armitage was born at 5.13am on Sunday, November 6, just two hours after her mother, Jessica Love, 21, had been sent home from Tweed Hospital with doctors saying she was not yet in labour.

Ms Love, her partner Dylan Armitage and his mother Rachael Armitage, had driven to the hospital from Pottsville at 11pm on Saturday night, convinced their baby was on the way, albeit two weeks early.

But after tests and examinations, doctors sent the mother-to-be home, saying she was not in labour but suffering from a urinary tract infection.

"Jess certainly seemed like she was in labour to me, but the monitor wasn't registering her contractions and they sent her home,” Mrs Armitage said.

"When we were driving home I said we'd be back here before the morning's over, I thought we'd be back before lunch. I didn't think it would be that quick though!”

Two hours after arriving home, Mrs Armitage heard screams from her daughter-in-law calling for help from the bathroom.

"She had begun pushing, and yelled out for me and said 'I think the baby's coming',” Mrs Armitage said.

"By the time I got in there, she was on her hands and knees on the floor. All of a sudden she said the baby's coming.

"Next contraction her head was crowning and I said; 'Ring the ambulance now, the baby is here.' Within 30 seconds her head was out.

"All of a sudden I just caught bubby, it was just lucky she didn't have the cord around her neck or anything.

"It was exciting and beautiful but for poor Jess it was a bit full-on.”

Pottsville mum Jessica Love recovering after giving birth to baby Nevaeh at home. SCOTT POWICK

Ms Love and her new daughter - who's name Nevaeh is heaven spelt backwards - were driven back up to the Tweed Hospital by paramedics where she was given a room for recovery.

Mrs Armitage said mum and bub were thankfully faring well, despite the ordeal.

However, they were considering lodging a complaint against the hospital for misdiagnosing the labour and sending her home.

"It could have been a lot better an experience,” she said.

"But Nevaeh is really perfect so far, she is a great sleeper.

"Jess and I were already close but after having an experience like that, I just feel very, very close to her.”