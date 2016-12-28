Hot, humid night predicted for Tweed New Year's

A hot, humid night is predicted for New Year's Eve as temperatures soar across the region in coming days.

GET ready for hot New Year's Eve celebrations with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 30s in the Tweed over coming days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported temperatures are set to reach the late 30s and possibly early 40s in the region over the next few days, with Grafton expected to cop the worst of it with a predicted high of 40 on Saturday.

The temperatures are the result of a slow-moving high pressure system which is currently sitting over the Tasman Sea with a ridge extended along our coastline.

During Thursday, a low pressure trough will move over the central parts of the state from the west, bringing the heat, before contracting to the north east by Monday and weakening.

BOM Duty Forecaster Gordon Banks said coastal areas including Tweed Heads/Coolangatta* would benefit from cooling sea-breezes but temperatures would soar inland at places like Murwillumbah.

He said New Year's Eve revellers should prepare for a hot, humid night on Saturday.

"There will be a little bit of wind building up over the weekend with the northerlies and hence the high temperatures ,” Mr Banks said.

"It will be really warm on New Year's Eve and quite warm right through the night and probably humid as well.

"By the time midnight on Saturday night comes around it will probably be still at least in the mid 20s, so shorts and t-shirts all night.”

Mr Banks said conditions should begin to cool by Monday, with the possibility of showers and storms early next week.

TEMPERATURE FORECAST:

Wednesday, December 28

Partly cloudy with light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures for Coolangatta 28 and Murwillumbah 29.

Thursday, December 29

Mostly sunny with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then tending northerly in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching 32 to 37 in the region. Coolangatta 29, Murwillumbah 34.

Friday, December 30

Hot and sunny with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day then tending northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39 in the region. Coolangatta 30, Murwillumbah 33.

Saturday, December 31

Hot and mostly sunny with winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning then becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day. Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 35 to 41. Coolangatta 31, Murwillumbah 35.

* The Tweed Daily News is listing Coolangatta temperatures instead of Tweed Heads, which appears to stick at 26C on the BOM website for the week. Mr Banks explained this is because the computer-generated figures on the site operate on a grid system, with Tweed Heads' square dominated by ocean, hence ocean temperatures (which average 36C over the coming week) are listed.