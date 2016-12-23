House left in mess in Banora Point

RESIDENTS of a Banora Point street are disgusted at the rubbish left on a neighbouring property.

Peter Ireland contacted the Tweed Daily News about the unsightly mess left by previous tenants at one of the houses next to his Kingston Drive property.

"When we had the recent (council) garbage collection, they had twice as much of what is still there put out on their driveway and virtually onto the road,” Mr Ireland said.

"Then a few weeks later they moved out and look what they left. Housing Commission has left it there and now there's a new person in there for about two weeks.”

Broken aim chairs, rusty fans, old wooden baskets and bags filled with rubbish have been left to lie in the hot sun next to the housing commission property.

Piles of junk have even been left at the rear of the property, causing the current tenants to have to jump over dirty couches, vacuum cleaners and bicycle parts to access the back door from the outside.

Rubbish piles left at the back of the housing commission property. SCOTT POWICK

"The main problem we've got is all the stuff left there,” Mr Ireland said.

"It devalues the whole street and this complex.”

Neighbouring resident Trevor West agreed that the rubbish was unacceptable.

"I was a local law officer for the Gold Coast council and that's what we would call an unsightly accumulation and a harbourage for vermin,” Mr West said.

Another resident of the street had contacted the previous tenants of the house to remove the rubbish but said it still hadn't been done.

"I went to the lady who lived here to pay for it to get it moved but she hasn't come back to me,” the resident said.

"The insides are just horrendous, the walls, the cupboards and the walk-in wardrobes are just ripped off.”

While the Housing Commission had been contacted on behalf of the Kingston Dr residents about the behaviour of the previous tenant, property manager of one of the estates Michelle Baker said she had not been contacted by residents about the rubbish.