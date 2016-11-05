How to beat the big party season bash

vanessa.horstman

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

I'VE got a couple of stashes tucked away for the party season - one at work, one at home.

You might have a stash too. Nothing illegal here folks - I'm talking about managing the party season without losing all the hard work you've put in to improve your health since the last party season.

End-of-year functions can be lots of fun. It's a chance to catch up with work colleagues. To thank the people and businesses who've supported you during the year. To confer awards. And just to relax from the stress of dealing with the pointy end of the year.

But parties and functions present a nutritional challenge.

First, because when you go out you're not eating your usual evening meal. Instead of meat and veg most nights, you're eating finger food. There's often alcohol too. Secondly, because you're eating out more, you're likely eating less of the salads, meat and vegetables that usually form your diet. Also, if you have a late night you might often feel too tired to prepare a healthy breakfast of eggs and vegetables.

A few weeks of party eating can really erode your nutrition. Hence the 'stash': fast to prepare and eat meals to prevent function food becoming your evening meal. You know that if you arrive at a party ravenously hungry you're likely to over-indulge in the delicious but rich and highly processed offerings.

Here's how to create your own stash: plan ahead. Stow heat 'n eat, portion-sized, home-cooked meals in your freezer. Perhaps stock the fridge with hard boiled eggs to have on toast with tomato and avocado. At work, stash some raw nuts in your desk drawer. Consider a substantial snack of vegie sticks and vegetable-based dip in the late afternoon.

Perhaps a smoothie will help save you from the aromatic, fried, food function platters. Even some hard boiled egg on toast with tomato is likely to be healthier than the fried food on a tray the waiter presents.

If you want to be really organised, think up some fast-to-prepare meals you enjoy and paste the list to your fridge door. Then when the dilemma of 'what can I eat - fast' arises, the solutions are already there.

Your liver and your skin will thank you for this diligence with your nutrition; and with the extra nutrients in home-prepared food, your nervous system will be better nourished and better able to support you through the busiest time of the year.

Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor and is a weekly columnist with the Tweed Daily News. She can be contacted at www.olwenanderson.com.au