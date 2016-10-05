26°
How Tweed's midwives are nurturing the best start to life

Alina Rylko
| 4th Oct 2016 4:54 PM
Tweed resident and new mother Angela Webster-Cook with new born baby Frankie Birch with trainee student Midwife Bernadette Cooney
Tweed resident and new mother Angela Webster-Cook with new born baby Frankie Birch with trainee student Midwife Bernadette Cooney Scott Powick

BERNADETTE Cooney was 50 when she had the "light-bulb moment” that catapulted her into university study for the first time in her life.

The Merrimac resident had taught piano and worked in customer service before enrolling into a midwifery degree at Southern Cross University, Gold Coast.

"I went to get a cup of coffee and the coffee shop owner was talking about his fiance and what she was studying, and that was my light bulb moment, that's when I realised that's what I want to do when I grow up,” Ms Cooney said. Three years on, Ms Cooney is one of 255 students enrolled into the Bachelor of Midwifery, and just about to graduate, taking with her a myriad of personal experiences she'd never dreamed of.

As part of the course, midwives in training follow the pre-natal, birth and post-natal experiences of local women, and Ms Cooney was partnered with Angela Webster-Cook of Tweed Heads for a water birth.

Mrs Webster-Cook had a three-hour labour, with Ms Cooney the first to hold baby Frankie Birch as he was born on August 19.

While the midwifery accreditation body requires a minimum of 10 'continuity of care' partnerships, and SCU has elected for students to complete 20, Ms Cooney has followed 26 births.

"This is one of the best parts of the degree,” Ms Cooney said.

"To me it's just a miracle, and the woman does the whole lot, she did it with her body and we're just there to help facilitate it.

"In other cultures they used to say it takes a village to raise a child, and I still think we do.”

The continuity of care model where one midwife closely bonds with to oversee a woman's birthing experience is different to a standard hospital experience, where a woman may see a number of clinicians during her care.

Continuity of care is proven to reduce the need for pain medication during birth, the need for medical intervention - such as emergency caesarean - while reducing the chance of post-natal depression and helping mothers to learn to breastfeed.

Already in action at Murwillumbah Hospital, it's expected the model will roll out at Tweed Hospital by the end of the year, where 48 students are currently in training.

But Mrs Webster-Cook, who birthed at Tweed Hospital, has already benefited, thanks to her taking part in the SCU program.

"Being a student myself I'm fully supportive of people learning,” she said.

Topics:  bachelor of midwifery, southern cross university, tweed hsotpial birth

