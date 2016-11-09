Howard: Economic reform needed to boost Australia

John Howard is urging economic reform to continue in Australia. Speaking on the Gold Coast at the ASFA conference.

FORMER prime minister John Howard has urged political leaders to continue on the path of economic reform, crediting Australia's dominant middle class for its ongoing success.

Speaking on the future of Australia at the ASFA Conference on the Gold Coast, the largest superannuation event of its kind in the world, Mr Howard said he remained optimistic.

"The Australian economy has been through a period of uninterrupted economic growth for more than a quarter of a century,” Mr Howard said.

"But we can't take any of that for granted, we do need to return as a nation to the cause of economic reform.

"Economic reform is like participating in a never-ending foot race; you never get to the finishing line, you feel exhausted along the way but you daren't stop running because if you do your competitors would surge past you.”

Mr Howard attributed Australia's success in managing to avoid the global financial crisis, still affecting many countries, to several factors including its stable banking system, stable political system and close economic ties to China.

He also credited the country's unique dominance of the middle class for its success.

"Having a strong middle class is about the greatest piece of economic cement that any nation can have,” Mr Howard said.

"Because it provides stability, it provides continuity and it delivers an environment which discourages extreme breakouts of either the right or the left.

"This country has made mistakes, there are blemishes in our history but if you look at the balance sheet of Australia's achievement it is an incredibly positive one.”

Mr Howard said a broad criticism of many Western nations of today was they tended to lack self belief in their achievements.

"Years into the future, when the history of the last 25 years is written, the thing that will stand out more than anything else is the way in which hundreds of millions of people have been liberated from dire poverty,” he said.

"Western capitalism, globalisation, free trade have had a bad rap over the last few years but let's look at the contribution that the growth of a country like China has made as a result of being part of the world economy.”

Mr Howard said regardless of the outcome of the US election, he had faith in the Western democratic system.

"The United States has gone through an extraordinary election campaign,” Mr Howard said.

"Whatever the outcome is, I have little doubt the American political system will survive and the American nation will continue to be the remarkable group of people that it represents because fundamentally Western liberal democracy is the preferable way of governing a nation.”

Earlier, another keynote speaker Dr George Friedman, founder and chairman of US-based Geopolitical Futures, said the last 25 years of relative world peace was an anomaly in history, with the world now returning to its norm of economic, political and military tension.

"The bottom line is we have returned to history,” Dr Friedman said.

"The fantasies of the previous 20 years are gone; Eurasia is in chaos, the Russians and Chinese are aggressive, American forces are deploying, we will be working this out as we have before.

"It is not the end of the world, it is just a much more painful world than we expected. But at the same time, Australia has a great virtue, it is far away from that world, as is the United States.”

More than 2000 delegates from 19 countries are attending the three-day conference